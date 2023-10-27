China’s September industrial profits helped by policy support

[1/2]Robotic arms assemble cars on a production line for Leapmotor’s electric vehicles at a factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China on April 26, 2023. China Daily acquires licensing rights via Reuters/File photo

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Profits at China’s industrial companies rose for a second month in September, signs of a stable economy as authorities introduced supportive policy measures.

The 11.9% year-on-year increase was driven by a surprise 17.2% gain in August, and follows stronger-than-expected industrial and consumption activity in September.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday showed that for the first nine months, profits fell 9% from a year earlier, narrowing from an 11.7% decline in the prior eight months.

reuters graphics

Industrial profits improved quarter-on-quarter and rose 7.7% in the July-September period compared with the previous two quarters, NBS statistician Yu Wenning said in an attached statement.

The September numbers reflect an overall improvement in the operation of the domestic industrial sector and a sustained recovery in market demand, said Zhou Maohua, an analyst at China Everbright Bank, adding that the slowdown in year-on-year growth was due to the high base last year. Was.

Zhou said the decline in producer prices last month indicated that some industrial companies were still cutting prices to boost sales, hurting overall industrial revenue and profits.

He said industrial profits are expected to continue to improve in the coming months, partly due to the impact of delayed domestic macro pump-priming.

China’s blue chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.6% after opening lower in the morning session.

A raft of recent data point to stability in the world’s second-largest economy, which expanded faster than expected in the third quarter after a sharp decline in momentum following a brief post-COVID surge. Expanded from.

Analysts say the stability can be attributed to a series of policy measures introduced over the past few months, but persistent weakness in the distressed property sector remains a major drag on the economy and corporate earnings.

Last week, Chinese battery giant CATL (300750.SZ) reported a sharp slowdown in third-quarter profit growth, its weakest quarter since the start of last year amid slowing demand and tough competition.

In his first comments on policy after third-quarter gross domestic product data, China’s central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng vowed to boost the economic recovery with a focus on expanding domestic demand while curbing financial risks.

According to an analysis of NBS data, earnings of state-owned companies saw an 11.5% decline in the first nine months, earnings of foreign companies declined by 10.5% and earnings of private sector companies declined by 3.2%. Was recorded.

The industrial profit number includes companies with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.73 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 7.3150 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com