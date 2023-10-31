BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state-backed chip investment fund has invested 14.56 billion yuan ($1.99 billion) in a memory chip company called Changxin Xinqiao, records showed.

According to the October 26 update of the company’s registration information on the National Enterprise Credit, in this deal, China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, also known as the “Big Fund”, acquired 33.15% of the total registered capital of Changxin Xinqiao. has contributed. Information dissemination system.

Changxin Xinqiao was founded in 2021 in Hefei city of eastern Anhui province, according to company registration website Qichacha.

Its general manager is Zhao Lun, who is also president and general manager of Changxin Memory Technology, one of China’s leading memory chip companies.

Changxin Xinqiao and Big Fund did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The big fund’s latest investment comes after it invested 13 billion yuan in Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) earlier this year, one of its largest investments in recent years.

YMTC, China’s only player in the global NAND memory market, has been aggressively expanding production capacity and R&D with the help of state subsidies. YMTC was blacklisted by the United States in 2022 over fears it could divert US technology to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Changxin Xinqiao’s capital raise from Big Fund is part of a larger registered capital expansion that also includes existing investors, Changxin Xinan and Hefei Xinyi, increasing their capital contributions by 10.4 billion yuan and 14 billion yuan respectively.

According to entries in the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, Hefei Xinyi is backed by some investment platforms linked to the state asset regulator in Anhui province.

China launched the Big Fund in 2014 as a means to accelerate its semiconductor industry, which is considered to lag behind the United States, Taiwan and South Korea. The organization raised 138.7 billion yuan for its first fund and 204 billion yuan for its second fund.

Reuters reported last month that the big fund aims to raise about $40 billion in a second round, as China steps up efforts to catch up with rivals.

However the fund has also been embroiled in a corruption scandal that led to its former head being investigated last year.

($1 = 7.3162 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yelin Mo in Beijing, Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

