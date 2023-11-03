China’s scary night: Halloween protests and cash crunch send distress signals about the economy cnn business

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter that breaks down what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

Young people held Halloween parades and donned costumes in the streets of China’s richest city this week to protest the country’s economic problems, highlighted by a record rise in borrowing costs at some banks.

Thousands of revelers in Shanghai donned their best Halloween costumes to celebrate the Western holiday. There were traditional getups like Batman and princesses, but the crowd – and the Chinese internet – especially went crazy for the costumes offering sharp social commentary about the state of the world’s second-largest economy.

Video circulating on social media showed a man dressed as the head of the Shanghai Composite Index, one of the world’s worst-performing stock markets this year, while holding a bunch of leeks.

There are more than 220 million individual investors in China, and a common complaint is that they are being sliced ​​like leeks by big companies and the government, a staple of the Chinese diet – and being played to the poor.

The young man, whom CNN was not able to identify, was expressing his distress over the fact that the Shanghai Composite Index has been on a steady decline, falling more than 10% in the past seven months. The video was widely circulated on social media platforms including Weibo, Douyin and Xiaohongshu.

“This is the scariest kosher — someone who dresses up as a character and also wants to play that role,” one Weibo user commented, referring to a cosplayer.

“I don’t want to see it. My heart is broken,” said another user. “This is the most evil ghost in China!”

Global investors have sold off Chinese stocks at an unprecedented pace in recent months. Outflow of foreign funds through the Stock Connect platform reached $22.1 billion between August 7 and October 19, the largest outflow in the history of the trading link between mainland markets and Hong Kong.

The Chinese economy has been dragged down by a number of challenges, including the property market crisis, local government debt stress, rising US-China tensions over technology and weak global demand. Authorities have recently tried various measures to boost markets and the economy, but without much success.

At the Halloween parade, many revelers expressed their bitterness about the economy. A woman was dressed as a medical student and was holding a begging bowl in her hand. Another woman wore a sign that read “Liberal Arts Student”, and also had a sign asking for a begging bowl and egg fried rice.

Youth unemployment is so bad that the government has stopped publishing data.

“I think people have suppressed their emotions for too long,” Xiao Pan, who attended the festival in Shanghai, told CNN.

“So when they find a window like this, they want to express their true self,” he said. “Halloween is an opportunity to express something without worrying about political risks.”

Halloween celebrations coincide with another scare about the state of China’s economy.

On Tuesday, overnight borrowing costs for some Chinese banks hit a record high of 50%, evoking memories of the 2013 credit crisis, when short-term lending rates soared as much as 30%, sparking panic in global markets. .

Yan Ziqi, chief fixed income analyst at Chinese broker Huan Securities, said funding conditions have tightened due to a wave of government bond sales – which suck money from markets – and month-end tax payments.

Some institutional investors then “misjudged” the situation and significantly increased To avoid cash crunch they were charging short-term rates.

Last week, China’s legislature approved one trillion yuan ($137 billion) in sovereign bonds to fund reconstruction efforts after natural disasters and other infrastructure projects. Some of which have already been released. The issuance increases the supply of government bonds in the market, which may reduce the amount of money in circulation.

Although most borrowers were unaffected and average overnight rates quickly returned to their normal levels of around 2.5%, the lack of cash was a sign of how fearful investors are about potential risks in the Chinese financial system.

On Tuesday, official data for October showed the country’s vast manufacturing sector contracted again amid weak demand.

Services and manufacturing industries also saw their weakest activity last month since China lifted its COVID-19 restrictions in December 2022.

“China’s economic outlook remains highly uncertain,” Moody’s Investors Service said in a report Thursday.

To address these challenges, President Xi Jinping hosted a major financial policy meeting this week to reiterate the need to address financial risks in the economy. This was the first such meeting since 2017.

According to a read-out released on Tuesday, Xi urged the ruling Communist Party to tighten supervision of financial institutions, including providing more credit support to struggling firms and more funding to strategically important industries.

Policymakers also promised to address the risks associated with smaller regional banks and local government financing vehicles.

“Hidden economic and financial risks remain widespread,” the readout said. “Financial lawlessness and corruption persist, and financial supervision and governance are weak.”

Even China’s spy agency, which is not normally involved in dealing with financial risks, has promised to “actively” participate in protecting economic stability.

On Thursday, the Ministry of State Security vowed to crack down on those attempting to “undermine global investors’ confidence in China” by spreading negative views about the Chinese economy.

“There are people who belittle China or demean China. They are trying to undermine the global community’s confidence in China and create unrest in our country’s financial system. said in a statement posted on its WeChat social media account.

“National security agencies should crack down on and punish illegal and criminal activities in the financial sector that threaten national security,” it said.

