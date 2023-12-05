China's sagging economy faces another blow as Moody's downgrades its credit outlook

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday cut its outlook for Chinese government bonds to negative.

The credit-rating agency cited stagnant growth and the ongoing property crisis in the country.

Beijing has launched stimulus packages and increased borrowing to support the troubled Chinese economy through 2023.

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded its outlook for China’s credit rating, dealing a new blow to the world’s second-largest economy.

The credit-rating agency said in a statement it would maintain its A1 grade for Chinese government bonds, but cut its outlook to “negative” from “stable”.

Moody’s cited stagnant growth and a never-ending asset crisis as factors that could hinder Beijing’s ability to repay its debt.

“The outlook change also reflects rising risks related to structurally and persistently low medium-term economic growth and ongoing deterioration in the property sector,” the rating agency said.

China has struggled to get its economy moving into 2023 after three years of strict zero-Covid lockdowns, with growth figures coming in below forecasters’ expectations.

Moody’s said it expects the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow only 4% in 2024 and 2025, and then grow by an average of 3.8% for the rest of the decade.

Policymakers have also struggled to stem the property crisis, which has brought two big real-estate developers – Evergrande and Country Garden – to the brink of collapse after failing to make bond repayments.

Beijing has responded to those crises by launching fiscal-stimulus packages and increasing its borrowing, with its budget deficit now at the highest level in more than 30 years, while local governments have also taken on more debt.

China’s Finance Ministry has hit back at Moody’s. It said in a statement that it was “disappointed” by Greider’s cut to his outlook, adding that the economy “will be highly resilient and has great potential”, according to Bloomberg’s translation.

The Chinese yuan was trading steady against the dollar on Tuesday. It has declined more than 3% against the greenback this year.

Meanwhile, China’s key stock-market index, the CSI 300, had fallen just under 2% by the closing bell, bringing its total loss for 2023 to more than 12%.

