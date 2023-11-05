China’s Prime Minister Li wants to boost his country’s economic outlook at Shanghai export fair

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Trying to generate enthusiasm for a largely weak economy, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday vowed to deepen reforms, expand free trade zones and ease market access for foreign investment. Promised to give.

Li made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at the opening of the sixth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where he stressed the need to attract thousands of foreign businesses to purchase Chinese products and expand trade and investment with the world’s second-largest economy. tried.

Official data showed China’s economy grew at an annual pace of 4.9% between July-September, above analysts’ forecast of about 4.5%. But this was much slower than the 6.3% annual growth rate in the previous quarter.

The Chinese government has adopted various policies to help the economy; Increasing spending on building ports and other infrastructure, cutting interest rates and relaxing restrictions on home-buying. But economists say broader reforms are needed to address long-term problems blocking growth.

The expo, taking place between 5-10 November, is an annual event launched by President Xi Jinping in 2018 with the theme of promoting China’s image in favor of free trade.

“We will further relax market access… protect the rights and interests of foreign investments in accordance with the law, and continue to create a market-oriented, legal and international business environment,” Li said at the inauguration.

Foreign businesses have complained of a deteriorating investment climate in China, particularly with the passage of new legislation that could deem the possession of standard economic data a form of espionage. American businesses have said current conditions make it nearly impossible to invest in China without taking significant risks.

This year’s expo attracted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is currently on an official visit to China, primarily focused on restoring trade relations that have been stalled for years due to economic and political tensions.

From the beginning of his prime ministership, Albanese had demanded that China immediately remove “unfair” official and unofficial trade barriers, which cause Australian exporters to lose 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion) per year.

Those hurdles have since been substantially reduced and the cost now stands at around AU$2 billion ($1.3 billion).

“The fact that this is the first visit by our major trading partner in seven years is a very positive step and I look forward to constructive discussions and dialogue with the President and Prime Minister during their visits to Shanghai and Beijing,” Albanese said. I hope so.”

More than 200 Australian companies are being represented at the Shanghai fair.

Albanese has indicated Australia will not support China’s bid to join the free trade agreement known as the 12-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, saying. China has not met the proposed standards.

Despite this, Li said that China “will continue to actively engage in the CPTPP and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and negotiate the conclusion of more high-standard free trade agreements.”

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com