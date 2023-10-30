(Bloomberg) — Relations between China and a powerful Myanmar armed group that controls a major source of tin are deteriorating, threatening to escalate an already months-long disruption in supplies of the key metal.

China has long had a warm relationship with the group that rules self-declared Wa State in the country’s north, a remote corner known as a center of the illegal narcotics trade – but this Relations have been tested by Wa’s decision to suspend mining at the beginning of the year. , cutting off about one-third of China’s total tin ore supply.

Tensions have now risen over Beijing’s efforts to shut down cyber-scam operations in the border region, a thriving enterprise that funds organized crime and often targets Chinese citizens. United States Army officers have been targeted in Beijing’s crackdown, which it says are ringleaders. Xinhua recently reported that more than 2,300 suspects have been rounded up in Myanmar and transported across the border as part of the sweeping crackdown.

“We forecast prices will move higher in 2024 as the marine tin market continues to see supply declines due to Myanmar’s mining ban and Indonesia’s implementation of export bans,” said BMI, a unit of Fitch Group. A note from earlier this month.

The Chinese crackdown could delay moves by Wa state and the ruling Pao family to review mining rules, according to five tin traders and industry officials who declined to be identified. Because he is not allowed to talk to the media. , He had anticipated mining would restart this year, but expectations have now been pushed back to the first quarter of 2024.

demand for semiconductor

Some Wa State ore processors – which convert raw materials into concentrate – have resumed operations, the people said. But due to insufficient reserves they are working at low efficiency.

This could cause short-term supply disruptions as the semiconductor industry – which uses tin in electronic circuits – recovers demand.

Tin is not in trouble yet: stocks in London Metal Exchange warehouses are increasing. But supplies have already been hit repeatedly this year by protests in Peru and expected restrictions on foreign sales by Indonesia, the world’s biggest exporter, as part of its drive to develop processing capacity for the metals domestically. Will apply.

Since the discovery of large deposits in Wa state, Myanmar has become an important tin producer and driver of the benchmark price on the LME. This has given a lot of strength to UWSA. It is the largest ethnic armed group in the civil war-ravaged country since the military seized power in a 2021 coup.

Prices rose 12% to their strongest in nine months following a tin ban earlier this year. Prices jumped again in August when WA began restricting exploration and extraction. At that time, about two-thirds of China’s tin-in-concentrate imports were coming from Myanmar, with Wa’s share being about 70%.

President Xi Jinping is set to tighten his control over China's $61 trillion financial industry as he gathers state leaders and top bankers to set the direction over the next five years.

