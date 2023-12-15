China's poor economic data paints a picture of 'bad' growth

(Bloomberg) — China’s economic recovery was hampered last month by weak demand and an asset crisis, increasing pressure on Beijing to implement supportive policies to spur faster growth.

Industrial production and retail sales rose in November, according to official data released on Friday, but the numbers were distorted by favorable comparisons with a year earlier, when Covid lockdowns curbed activity.

In fact, analysts said both measures of economic activity weakened last month, compared to more typical periods. Turmoil in the property sector continues to weigh on the overall outlook, as indebted developers struggle to sell enough new homes.

“Discounting the base effect, it is clear that China’s economy slowed further in November, particularly in terms of retail sales and property,” said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Group Ltd.

According to government data, investment in property development has declined by 9.4% so far this year. The decline in house prices has also deepened, with prices in the secondary market falling by the most in nine years.

China’s onshore shares erased gains in the morning session and were down 0.3% by 2:20 p.m. local time. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 2.3%.

President Xi Jinping’s government is under pressure to step up support measures for the economy as hopes rise for an ambitious growth target in 2024. The country’s post-pandemic recovery has been hampered by a long-running real estate crisis, while deflationary pressures are a sign of stubbornly weak consumer confidence.

Last month’s data is unlikely to reassure investors that the stimulus delivered so far this year has been sufficient. For example, Macquarie economist Hu said that according to his calculations, retail sales actually fell 1.9% last month on a sequential basis from October. This compared with double-digit year-on-year growth in official figures.

Luis Quiz, chief economist for Asia Pacific at S&P Global Ratings, estimated that growth in retail sales, industrial production and real estate investment weakened in October to November compared with 2019 levels.

“It’s very difficult to see significant growth in the economy or significant improvement in people’s confidence,” Kuijs said. “Given how serious the situation is, more clearly needs to be done.”

The weak data came as the People’s Bank of China on Friday injected the largest net injection of cash through a one-year policy tool on record. The move will give banks more money to buy government bonds issued to support infrastructure spending.

Analysts said the injection reduced the likelihood of an imminent cut in the amount of money required to be held by banks, known as the reserve ratio requirement. Some also questioned whether the liquidity injection would boost an economy struggling with corporate and consumer sentiment.

“Increasing liquidity is not enough if there is no willingness to spend or invest,” Kooij said.

Ensuring that indebted developers provide homes to citizens – who often buy properties before construction – and further cutting mortgage rates to boost sales are two steps that could stabilize the sector. The fresh purchases could ease developers’ cash flow and dash expectations of a decline in home prices.

The focus now turns to the ruling Communist Party’s plans to boost growth in 2024. At two recent summits on next year’s economic policy, top leaders stressed that they would seek “progress” and tighten fiscal policy “appropriately.” That raised expectations that top leaders could set an ambitious growth target of around 5% and rein in the budget deficit.

Still, according to Xing Zhaopeng, a senior strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, November’s data will be “enough” to reassure that China will meet its official target this year.

“Now, the biggest question for the market will be next year’s growth target, which will be revealed in March,” he said. He predicted that China’s central bank would step up efforts to overcome “headwinds.”

–With assistance from Shikhar Balwani and Yujing Liu.

(Updated with more details, quotes from economists.)

