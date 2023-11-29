China’s November factory activity likely to contract for second month

by joe cash

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s manufacturing activity is likely to contract for a second straight month in November, a Reuters survey showed on Wednesday, fueling calls for further stimulus measures as factory owners both at home and abroad Struggling for orders.

While the official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) is expected to improve from last month’s unexpected decline to 49.5 in November, the average forecast of 31 economists in a Reuters poll has the index remaining below the 50-point level that demarcates a contraction. Expansion.

Economists agree that the economy is still largely struggling for momentum despite some signs of a green signal in October’s mixed data, with all respondents returning readings between 49.0 and 50.2 and the vast majority reading between 49.6 and 50.2. A small contraction is predicted between 49.8.

The world’s second-largest economy has been unable to achieve a strong post-Covid recovery this year due to deep distress in the property market, local government debt risks, slow global growth and geopolitical tensions.

The flurry of policy support measures has had only a modest impact, increasing pressure on authorities to deliver more stimulus.

Profit growth at China’s industrial companies slipped back into the low single digits last month, after an 11.9% rise in September and a 17.2% gain in August, which analysts attributed to volatile input costs. Both new export and import orders declined in October.

The rapid recovery has led many analysts to warn that China could begin flirting with Japan-style stagnation later this decade, unless policymakers reorient domestic consumption and market-allocation of resources. Do not take steps to re-orient the economy.

China’s central bank governor said Tuesday he is “confident that China will enjoy healthy and sustainable growth through 2024 and beyond,” but he urged structural reforms to reduce reliance on infrastructure and assets for growth. .

Policy advisers say the government will need to implement more stimulus next year to maintain the annual economic growth target of ‘about 5%’, which will match this year’s target.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Polling by Sushobhan Sarkar and Devyani Sathyan in Bangalore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

