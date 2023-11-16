China’s non-exclusive economic zone symbolizes a harsh new reality

by David Kirton

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – Tony Xiong is one of the latest arrivals of gleaming office towers in the newest part of Shenzhen, designed to showcase China’s economic miracle. He will not spend any personal time in the area.

On most lunch breaks, he drives 20 to 30 minutes to more established parts of Shenzhen to eat beef noodles at a family-owned restaurant before going back to work.

“In Qianhai, it’s either a 10-minute walk in the sun to the mall or terrible cafeteria food,” said the 30-year-old, a finance worker at a state-owned property firm. “I don’t like being there.”

It’s not just office workers who are complaining about the unattractiveness of Qianhai, a special economic zone where Chinese dreams of global financial strength and economic prosperity that once seemed inevitable are now filled with half-empty skyscrapers and shopping malls. -along the road darkened by a barely used motorway.

This Shenzhen appendage opened for business more than a decade ago after an initial investment of $45 billion, with state media calling it mainland China’s own Hong Kong: a future international tech and finance hub; A testing ground for liberalizing markets and information access.

But Reuters interviews with 10 executives and investors, as well as real estate experts, diplomats and economists, and 10 workers in the region during six visits between September and November paint a picture of a largely deserted district that has dashed its reformist ambitions. left it. At the same time, these people said, Qianhai is struggling to stand out among the 2,500 other special zones across China that dangle various subsidies on reluctant businesses.

Five economists and three diplomats told Reuters that Qianhai’s difficulties reflect the limitations of China’s old “build it and they will come” development model – which created one of the country’s first and most successful special economic zones, a hub for wider Shenzhen. Had done amazing work a generation ago.

Despite Qianhai’s low rental prices, the office vacancy rate in the third quarter was 28.9%, the highest in three years, according to Knight Frank, compared to 23.2% in Shenzhen overall, and 15.1% to 17.1% in Beijing and Shanghai. % Was.

And that’s before China’s 1,000-meter-high skyscraper and a host of other towers are completed. Three real estate executives, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject, told Reuters that steady supply has increased vacancies, but it is difficult to find new hires except at state-linked companies.

With China entering a new era of sluggish development, Qianhai may never reach the international status it aspires to.

Analysts say Qianhai and China need to reintroduce major changes to the market that Beijing intended to pilot in particular sectors more than a decade ago, while restarting the economy as a whole. There is a need to depend more on domestic consumption for higher growth.

“When a country approaches China’s level of development today, one cannot move beyond specialized sectors,” said Antonio Fattus, professor of economics at INSEAD International Business School. “Development is much more complex, it requires reforms that are broader.”

The Qianhai authority and China’s State Council Information Office did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on local and macroeconomic challenges.

empty promises

Over the past four decades, Shenzhen has grown from a cluster of villages to a megacity of 18 million people, home to some of China’s largest companies.

It became the immense success story of former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s “reform and opening-up” policies, since its commercial friendliness was replicated with other cities, especially the Pearl River Delta, with the creation of a unique infrastructure.

In 2010, Beijing approved the Qianhai Project as a policy laboratory to launch a new development phase for China.

Plans included a pilot for a Hong Kong-like independent anti-corruption body, gradual opening of the country’s capital account, and internationalization of the yuan; and complete internet freedom throughout the region.

When President Xi Jinping visited Qianhai in 2012 on his first visit as General Secretary of the Communist Party, he predicted that it would be “more special than a special region”, so those changes seemed to be just the beginning of a more open China. Happened.

But over the next few years the plans were scrapped one by one.

By the time Xi returned in 2019 for the 40th anniversary of Deng’s changes, the mood had soured, as state oversight of markets was tightened, largely freezing capital accounts after fear of outflows in 2015. was granted, and censorship and surveillance intensified.

“The last 10 years have not been about genuine reforms and open doors,” said Zhiwu Chen, a finance professor at the University of Hong Kong. “Instead, reversals of past reforms have carried the day,” he said, adding that it has stalled Qianhai’s progress.

“In the old days, officials in Qianhai were encouraged to experiment with creative policy innovations. In the current political environment, officials give much higher priority to reducing risk.”

lower taxes, subsidies

Without the promised changes, Qianhai’s remaining selling points are an income tax of 15%, compared to 25% in most of China, its proximity to Hong Kong, and some of the country’s newest office and commercial facilities, which come with one of the 30 million . Yuan ($4.1 million) for purchase and subsidies of up to 5 million yuan annually for rent.

The Qianhai authority, which runs the zone, says more than 100,000 companies have set up shop in the zone, including HSBC, UBS and Standard Chartered.

The area has attracted family offices, venture capital and private equity funds, said Wittman Hung, a representative of China’s parliament and formerly the authority’s chief liaison officer for Hong Kong.

But estate agents, executives and investors say many companies registered in Qianhai have never physically moved there.

Brian Miller, who owns a warehouse business elsewhere in Shenzhen but is registered in Qianhai on the advice of his accountant, said, “We don’t actually have any people there, I’ve never been to the address.”

A tech executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic, said his firm rents in Qianhai for tax reasons and to maintain good government relations. He had planned to expand operations there but changed his mind due to the slow economy. He now keeps a skeleton crew.

“This is not a Qianhai problem, this is a macroeconomic problem,” he said.

zoned out

Another drawback is that Qianhai’s incentives are similar to those of other special zones, including nearby areas such as Nansha near Guangzhou and Hengqin next to Macau. But agents say rents in Qianhai are double those of Hengqin and six times those of Nansha.

“Before, there were little specifications to follow in every region, but now everything can be done anywhere, it’s very confusing,” said Klaus Zenkel, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in South China. He said no new European companies are moving forward.

“The infrastructure is there, it’s just – how do you convince companies to come?”

A chamber survey of 75 companies in June found that only 44% were optimistic about the Greater Bay Area, another name for a group of southern Chinese cities, in 2022, down from 68%.

Bill Deng, CEO of cross-border finance firm Xtransfer, says he won’t go to Qianhai.

“Hong Kong has a global system that is free, they have the talent, they have the experience,” he said, adding that the mainland has been “very cautious” about financial opening up.

On the streets of Qianhai, some people are enjoying the peace. A driving instructor finds this area perfect for first lessons. A shop assistant levels up the smartphone game.

At a café near a rock inscribed with Deng’s Qianhai calligraphy, a barista who gave only his surname as Zhang spends most of his time chatting with other staff.

He said, “There aren’t a lot of customers there and I don’t think a lot of people come for the rock. Sometimes I get bored, but the peace is nice.”

($1 = 7.2780 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Additional reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Marius Zaharia and David Crawshaw)

