China’s neighbors are wooing American CEOs. CEOs are listening.

China’s neighbors are trying to capitalize on current tensions with the US by luring American CEOs who are more open to manufacturing their goods in other parts of Southeast Asia.

China’s lobbying of its Asian rivals was on full display at last week’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, even as Chinese President Xi Jinping tried to make his case that U.S. trade Why should the world keep its money with itself?

On the day Xi and President Joe Biden gathered at a resort about 35 miles away, U.S. CEOs and leaders of other Southeast Asian countries rubbed elbows inside a San Francisco convention center.

Global Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers International present with the Prime Minister of Malaysia. The CEO of Uber was with the President of the Philippines. The CEO of Microsoft (MSFT) appeared in a session with three Southeast Asian leaders.

Heads of companies like ExxonMobil (XOM), Alphabet (GOOG), GM (GM) and Visa (V) were also present for the talks.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the APEC CEO summit in San Francisco on November 15, 2023. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

“This is the right time to invest,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said from the stage, touting his country’s efforts in areas like electric vehicles and clean energy. According to the official translation, he called it “the right and promising alternative”.

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. also used his remarks at APEC last week to emphasize stronger economic ties, saying, “This opportunity to cooperate once again in our efforts to avoid a prolonged recession is a great opportunity for economic There’s light in the horizon and it’s very negative.” consequences.”

American companies have long been trying to diversify their supply chains beyond China due to the US-China trade war. The COVID-19 pandemic intensified those discussions, with manufacturing centers and ports within China closed and companies unable to move goods out of the world’s second-largest economy.

Now even more companies are considering such moves due to geopolitical uncertainty and opaqueness surrounding the Chinese economy.

The diversification strategy received a strong boost from the Biden administration last week, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen encouraging companies to look into “friends-shoring,” or focusing on countries that are reliable trading partners.

“There’s no doubt that these other Southeast Asian countries are making a strong case for why they should be added to the supply chain basket,” said Shahzad Qazi, managing director of China Beige Book.

“I think the question that CEOs and their staff will be constantly thinking about is whether these other countries have the potential to become bigger players.”

Nations that stand to gain

Experts say the transition to tech manufacturing and clean energy offers the biggest opportunities for businesses that want to explore opportunities in Asian countries outside China.

This is already happening in India. That country has emerged as a major alternative to China for companies like Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL), which have long relied on Chinese companies for their iPhone components. India is not a member of APEC.

Apple is also reportedly pushing for more investment in Vietnam, as well as major chipmakers including Intel (INTC) and GlobalFoundries (GFS), which recently met to discuss building out the country’s semiconductor assembly and design capabilities. Had visited the country for.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit on 15 November. (Carlos Barria/Reuters) (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Vietnam is trying to gain benefits from both the US and China and position the country as a middleman, said Nicholas Lardy, an expert on the Chinese economy at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Chinese companies are producing things [in Vietnam] And they have to avoid tariffs by selling in the US,” he says. “So this is a solution.”

But both Lardi and Rhodium Group director Reva Gozon say these complex arrangements could have an adverse impact on the West.

“It’s kind of ironic because the US is trying to pull these countries into its orbit and reduce their dependence on China, but their dependence on China is actually increasing,” says Lardy.

“The dependencies are still very complex so you can invest in Vietnam or Thailand or Indonesia but the inputs for those manufactured products are still likely to come from China,” Goujon says.

A China that is not going away

Last week the Chinese president displayed his charm offensive.

At a Wednesday night dinner that included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal and FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, he tried to reassure the CEOs present by suggesting that his political controls would be less restrictive going forward. .

He was also involved in some panda diplomacy, suggesting that new bears could arrive at the National Zoo in Washington, DC, after former residents were recalled to the PRC earlier this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping claps as he speaks at a dinner with business leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo) (Associated Press)

And in a second written statement, Xi pointed directly to growing rivalry with its neighbors, writing, “China has become synonymous with the best investment destination, and the ‘next China’ is still China.”

“Decoupling and supply-chain disruption is in no one’s interest,” he said.

China may also benefit in the coming months and years from its troubled efforts to establish a trade framework across the Asian region.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo acknowledged at a dinner Wednesday that included Xi along with CEOs that many U.S. businesses remain deeply interested in China.

“I know this because half of you have come to see me to tell me this.”

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @akikofujita, Ben Vershkul is Yahoo Finance’s Washington correspondent.

