China’s latest stimulus effort inadvertently creates chaos in its financial markets as short-term rates reach 50%

China’s attempt to provide stimulus through increased bond issuance has led to a cash crunch, Bloomberg reports.

This week, banks issued a form of short-term debt in the highest amounts on record.

Last week, some small lenders had to borrow short-term cash at rates of up to 50%.

China’s latest effort to support economic growth may have inadvertently sparked a massive cash crunch, causing chaos in its financial markets, Bloomberg reports.

In a rare move, Beijing approved a mid-year budget adjustment last month, making it possible to sell $137 billion in sovereign bonds. The measure was meant to reduce the debt burden on the country’s local governments and provide stimulus amid economic turmoil.

But a flood of bond sales, including by local governments, sucked up huge amounts of liquidity, and onshore lenders have since scrambled to raise cash to respond to the crisis.

This week, banks issued a raft of short-term loans at a record pace. Lenders have doubled sales of these so-called negotiable certificates of deposit to more than 1 trillion yuan, or about $137 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Even state-backed lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China sold six-month notes at the highest yield this year.

And last week, some small banks were forced to borrow cash at short-term rates of 50% due on October 31 due to liquidity crunch. According to Reuters report, the increase also happened because banks had to clean up their books before the end of the month.

In response, the People’s Bank of China has signaled plans to support liquidity through multiple monetary approaches. Ideas include reducing lender reserve requirements and adding liquidity through open market operations.

Liquidity concerns add to a long list of issues affecting China’s financial markets this year. Low growth, a real estate crash, massive debt and a flight of capital from foreign investors are all ongoing themes since Beijing lifted pandemic restrictions a year ago.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com