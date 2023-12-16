In a significant development on Friday, December 15, China Mobile, China’s largest telecommunications operator, unveiled LinkNFT, an NFT-free marketplace.

The primary objective is to provide Hong Kong citizens with easy access to the next generation of Web3.0 Internet, promote a unique experience, and contribute to the establishment of a new digital economy and society. The initiative aims to take Hong Kong to the forefront of the Web3.0 era, emphasizing the convergence of the virtual and physical spheres.

Multi-Chain Compatible NFT Market

LinkNFT provides digital asset NFT casting services to enterprises, facilitating the production, transaction and circulation of digital assets in various scenarios such as SocialFi, DeFi and GameFi. Currently integrated with CMChain, LinkNFT is Web3.0 compatible through CMChain’s three-in-one cross-chain standard components: CMChain Web3.0 Hub cross-chain service protocol, cross-chain adapter, and cross-chain smart. Contract Association Series.

Additionally, Hong Kong residents can easily manage digital assets on their private chain, including Ethereum digital assets like OpenSea, using MyLink’s exclusive digital wallet “Linky”.

China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) has collaborated with various sectors to issue more than 30 NFTs on LinkNFT. The collection includes 20 commemorative NFTs from the MyLink ArLink series as well as 15 NFTs from entities such as United Publishing House and Migu Music.

The estimated total circulation of these NFTs is likely to exceed 500,000. In addition to their collectible value, these NFTs also provide various exclusive rights and privileges, providing a new Web3.0 experience to the entire Hong Kong community.

Hong Kong’s Web 3.0 plans

Web3.0 applications are transitioning from virtual realm to reality through Dapps, marking an evolutionary phase. MyLink is actively expanding the Web3.0 application ecosystem, aiming to establish a unified digital identity for all Hong Kong citizens.

The initiative aims to validate the value of personal data and facilitate the integration of various assets on the blockchain through decentralized application scenarios. The goal is to enable the circulation of enterprise data value, establish tangible value rights and privileges, and cooperate across all sectors to build a Web3.0 collaboration ecosystem. The overarching objective is to realize Web3.0 digital life for Hong Kong.

To this end, MyLink has introduced LinkNFT, leveraging multiple technical standards of Web3.0 to create a new business model centered on data elements for the Hong Kong business community. Enterprises can use the diverse NFTs launched to provide innovative consumer rights to users, enhancing the overall user experience through the NFTs received.

Source: coingape.com

