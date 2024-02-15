China's investors are losing confidence in its markets and economy

Like many Chinese people, Jackie hoped to make enough money by investing in China’s stock markets to help pay for an apartment in a big city. But in 2015 they lost $30,000 and in 2021 they lost $80,000. After that, he closed his trading account and started investing in Chinese funds tracking stocks in the United States.

This is a dangerous time for investors in China. Their main vehicle, so-called A shares of Chinese companies, fell more than 11 percent in 2023 and their losses have continued this year. Many investors have instead turned to exchange-traded funds that track foreign markets and which are performing much better.

Investing money in stocks is inherently risky. But Chinese investors are experiencing something particularly worrisome: financial losses in the markets, falling home values ​​and a government that doesn’t want any public discussion about what’s happening.

With their frustrations mounting, Chinese investors have recently found a way to get it out that won’t be quickly censored. They began leaving comments on an innocuous post about giraffe conservation on the official Weibo social media account of the US Embassy in China. He lamented the poor performance of his portfolio and expressed his widespread disappointment, anger and frustration. The giraffe post has been liked nearly a million times since Feb. 2, far more than the embassy’s Weibo posts typically get. Many comments expressed praise for the United States as well as unhappiness about their country.

One commentator wrote, “The differing performances of the stock markets reflect the gulf between the US and China in terms of national power, technology, humanity and sense of well-being.”

The comments reflect the Chinese public’s growing lack of confidence in the stock market, the country’s economic prospects, and the Chinese Communist Party’s ability to govern.

“Their reactions are more than just losing money in the market,” said Jackie, a manufacturing industry analyst. Jackie, who is earning half what he was earning two years ago and is working multiple jobs. “Possibly moving out serves as an outlet for accumulated frustrations in their lives.”

Another investor I spoke to, Leo, a portfolio manager at an asset management company in Beijing, has been investing in China’s stock markets for nearly a decade. In November, they began closing their positions. Now, like Jackie, he is placing his bets on foreign markets.

Leo said he expected Chinese internet giants Alibaba and Tencent to become $1 trillion companies like Amazon and that investors like him would benefit from their growth. “That dream was shattered” when the government cracked down on technology in 2020, he said. “I can now focus only on overseas markets.”

The US Embassy’s Weibo comments section once served as an online punching bag for nationalist Chinese who blamed the United States for their country’s problems. It is now called the Western Wall of China’s A share investors.

“Under the protection of the US government,” wrote one commentator, “giraffes are 10,000 times happier than Chinese stock investors.”

In a tightly controlled society like China, it is rare to see such a strong expression of public sentiment. The comments could also serve as a harbinger if the economy doesn’t recover soon. Despite propaganda and government intimidation, people can continue to ask questions of their government and find creative ways to express their dissatisfaction.

It is always difficult to assess public sentiment in China. People do not dare to say anything critical about their government in public. Now even critical comments about the economy are censored and punished. That’s why both Jackie and Leo asked me to only use their English names for fear of retribution.

Still, online outrage by large groups of people can provide clues about public sentiment. Take, for example, the grief that followed the death of whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang in the early days of the pandemic. And widespread mourning last year following the unexpected death of former Prime Minister Li Keqiang, a reformist politician who had done little under the country’s leader Xi Jinping.

Those episodes showed public disapproval of censorship and skepticism about the direction Mr Xi is taking the country. Comments on the US Embassy’s Weibo account fall into this category.

Valuable insights into what people are feeling sometimes surface in unexpected places. A recent survey by the Canton Public Opinion Research Center painted a bleak picture of the southern city of Guangzhou, a metropolis of about 19 million people and a center of technology, manufacturing and trade. In a survey of 1,000 residents in 2023, the center found that the city’s “economy and society faced unprecedented challenges and pressures.”

The research center’s report said residents’ assessments of the economy are as low as they were in 2015, when China’s markets tumbled due to unemployment and falling incomes. Satisfaction with private sector growth fell below 30 percent, the lowest level since the question was first asked in 2008. Most residents said they do not expect their incomes to improve in 2024, and more than 20 percent said they believe they will improve. They are “likely” to lose their jobs.

News coverage about the survey was censored, and the report cannot be found on the Center’s website.

The survey results will come as no surprise to investors.

Jackie, who is in her mid-30s, lost her job at a private equity firm in 2022. When he returned to manufacturing he had to take a drastic cut in his salary. He fears he is “on the verge of falling off a cliff.”

Leo, who was born in Beijing in the mid-1980s, said he grew up as a nationalist “little pink”. The first crack in their confidence, he said, came in 2021 when the government went after internet companies. The second rift came to light when the government abruptly ended its “zero-Covid” policy in December 2022 without providing effective vaccines or medicines to the population. Then in late July, markets and the private sector failed to respond to government measures to stimulate the economy.

Leo’s transformation is remarkable. He said that local Beijing residents like him and those with whom he went to high school were among the staunchest supporters of Communist Party rule because they had benefited from the city’s expansion and the country’s development.

When a group of Leo’s classmates met in June, he said, they couldn’t believe that two of them, a couple, were migrating to Canada. When they met again last month, they learned that some of their classmates had opened bank accounts in Hong Kong, where, unlike the mainland, there are banks that are linked to the global financial system. He asked them how to convert their savings in Renminbi into US dollars and transfer to Hong Kong.

“They’re preparing for the worst,” he said. “Now no one laughs at those two classmates who moved to Canada. In fact, we are jealous of them.”

I asked Leo what would have to change for him to invest in the stock market again.

He said the major problems that caused them to flee remain unresolved: the collapsing real estate sector, huge local government debt and a rapidly growing population.

He said he wants the government to loosen its grip on private enterprise and dismantle Communist Party branches inside companies, and he wants the private sector to start investing again. Till then he will keep his money out of China markets.

And what investment advice would he give to his family and friends? “Run as fast as you can,” he said, “even at a loss.”

