China's investment in Vietnam increased due to Xi's visit to Hanoi, America's expenditure decreased

By Francesco Guarascio

HANOI (Reuters) – Chinese investment in Vietnam has surged this year in contrast to a slowdown in U.S. spending and trade, official data showed, as the world’s two biggest economies compete for influence in the strategic Southeast Asian country. .

The manufacturing hub along the South China Sea is increasingly becoming a vital connecting link in global supply chains that often rely on Chinese components and American consumers.

After a year of intense diplomatic efforts to bring the United States to the same level as China in Vietnam’s ranking, US President Joe Biden achieved an upgrade of diplomatic ties with the former enemy in a visit to Hanoi in September.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Vietnam next week with the aim of deepening ties. Diplomats said he could agree to declare that the two countries share a common destiny, which could be interpreted as a formal upgrade of diplomatic ties in Beijing.

It is not clear which symbolic upgrade matters more, but in economic terms China has so far had the upper hand, partly a result of US trade policy. Tensions between Washington and Beijing and various US-led sanctions imposed on China in recent years have encouraged Chinese investment in Vietnam.

According to Vietnam’s official data, registered investments from China and Hong Kong rose to $8.2 billion in the first 11 months of this year, double the figure from the same period last year when China was under pandemic restrictions, making them the largest inflows into Vietnam. Became a big investor. ,

Instead, US-registered investment has fallen from $0.7 billion in 2022 to $0.5 billion this year, making the Pacific offshore hub the 10th-largest investor behind Samoa and the Netherlands.

Bilateral trade also declined as US consumers grappled with the cost of living crisis this year and no tariff cuts were agreed upon during Biden’s visit.

Data from Vietnam show that Vietnam’s exports to the United States fell 15% to $79.25 billion in the first 10 months of the year, and US imports also fell.

Vietnam’s exports to China rose 5% to nearly $50 billion over the same period, although imports declined as Vietnam largely buys components from Beijing that are assembled for export to Western countries.

Despite strong economic exchanges, relations with China are complicated by disputes over borders in the South China Sea. Anti-Chinese sentiment is also common among the Vietnamese people, and has led to frequent protests, including protests in 2018 against the creation of special economic zones that could have benefited Chinese companies.

de-risk

The US diplomatic upgrade comes with the White House’s promise of more investment and easier trade.

“Despite the fanfare during Biden’s visit, we haven’t seen much of anything so far,” said Zachary Abuza, a professor of Southeast Asian politics at the National War College in Washington, DC. He said foreign businesses face significant challenges when investing in Vietnam.

Several Vietnam-based business consultants indicated an increase in interest from US investors and said it takes time to make investment decisions.

Kyle Freeman, partner at the business consultancy, said a parallel surge in Chinese investment, which, excluding Hong Kong, has almost doubled this year from pre-pandemic levels to $3.9 billion, has partly been driven by companies amid US-China trade tensions. This is explained by risk reduction strategies. Dezan Shira.

China’s slowdown has also been a factor in investment decisions, said Chad Owell, partner at Mekong Capital, a Vietnam-focused private equity firm. “The poor short- to medium-term macro outlook (in China) is driving the Chinese to seek investment opportunities outside their country.”

