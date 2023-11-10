China’s Internet entrepreneurs were among the top in the world. Then, things changed

For many start-ups, these were great times.

Beijing was ready to take action to encourage what it calls “collective entrepreneurship and innovation.” The figurative red carpet was rapidly rolled out to transform the Chinese economy and its society through the Internet, with financial resources, tax incentives, and policies designed to promote activity.

As the money flowed in, so did the ambitions of budding entrepreneurs.

Starting small and medium-sized businesses are like orphan children, completely on their own.

huang panlong

But what seemed to be a blazing furnace of enthusiasm was like an extinguished ember. In the years since, China’s start-up environment has changed drastically, leaving thousands of entrepreneurs like Zhang caught in the middle. Those most affected were from the finance, education, gaming, technology and internet sectors.

Several months after the 2017 conference, Beijing began a concerted campaign to reduce financial risk, cracking down on shadow banking and unlicensed financial activities. This led to the widespread closure of P2P lending platforms, with thousands shutting down to avoid administrative hassles. Internet platform companies have also been under question since late 2020, as the country attempted to curb what it called “disorderly expansion of capital.” , The moratorium ended after only two years, as slow growth in China’s economy meant a boost to the tech and digital sectors as drivers of activity and consumption.

Chinese president wants to take a closer look at AI and respect cyber sovereignty

Xu Tianchen, an economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said, “The headwinds for Internet entrepreneurs eased in Xi Jinping’s second term: just as they began to dominate the policy agenda, the government deregulated ‘hard technologies’ like semiconductors and AI. Gave huge support.”

These issues have become even more complex with rising tensions between the US and China.

The trade war initiated by the Donald Trump administration in the summer of 2018 turned a more measured competition into an all-out rivalry. Washington’s decoupling efforts, particularly in tech, have forced Beijing to place unprecedented emphasis on security and rely more decisively on its own markets and technologies, scaring away U.S.-based venture capitalists in the process. Is.

“Even if they lack preferential access to domestic capital markets, start-ups can still be funded by international investors and listed overseas,” Xu said. Now that channel has narrowed. , global funds are withdrawing their footprint in China.”

In the past, maybe eight or nine out of 10 entrepreneurs were very enthusiastic. Now, maybe only three out of 10

leo zhou

Huang Panlong was another entrepreneur seeking his fortune in Wuzhen that year, with his education app taking off as the tutoring industry experienced remarkable growth. The sub-sector was already worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and was on its way to accumulating even greater value.

But his business was dealt a fatal blow in July 2021, when Beijing issued severe restrictions on private tuition. Intended to reduce stress and de-stress students and families, regulatory overreach practically decimated the entire economy overnight.

“The Internet sector’s dividend has passed,” he said. “The sector needs to be regulated, but it has also lost its efficiency and empowerment benefits.”

Following in the footsteps of New Oriental, a Nasdaq-listed Chinese tutoring giant that shifted its business to online streaming, Huang started a new business selling agricultural products to work on the country’s rural revitalization campaign — but he Wasn’t easy either.

His team faced opposition from local tax authorities and ultimately had to pay a heavy fine.

“Small and medium-sized businesses starting up are like orphans, completely on their own,” Huang said. “In the initial stages they have to struggle for survival, and only when they achieve certain results, they get recognition at the national policy level.

“Following the traditional path can often lead to being crushed by large corporations due to resource monopolization and franchising,” he said, echoing a sentiment shared by many entrepreneurs in China. “If you have a steady job, it’s best not to start a business right now.”

Leo Zhou, another Internet tutoring entrepreneur who proposed investment at the 2017 conference, has turned to the Internet of Things, a “safe” sector that still has the blessing of the authorities.

I must stand firm for my dreams and the brothers I fought for

zhang hongjun

During that transition, they have seen a marked decline in enthusiasm for starting new businesses.

“In the past, maybe eight or nine out of 10 entrepreneurs were very enthusiastic,” Zhou said. “Now, maybe only three out of 10.

“In this challenging environment, the number of projects is declining, leading to a decline in project profits. This is basically a state nijuan [“involution”, a feeling of hopelessness driven by unfulfilled expectations]And the competition you face is quite intense.

China’s third-quarter investment in the Internet sector fell 36.4 percent year on year to US$1.36 billion, while the second quarter fell a whopping 70 percent year on year, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. -supported think tank in Beijing. The number of investment deals fell 54 percent to 210, following a 60.9 percent decline from the second quarter.

Beijing asks powerhouse planners why private investors are playing hard to get

Analysts have pointed to a number of factors troubling entrepreneurs, including the coronavirus pandemic, the aforementioned regulatory campaign and the US tech war, and Beijing’s own preferential treatment of state-owned enterprises in funding priority and market access.

Among the sections of the economy that were hardest hit by the pandemic, the private sector suffered the most. From January to September this year, private investment shrank 0.6 percent from a year earlier, and its proportion in the country’s total real estate investment dropped to 51.3 percent from 55.1 percent a year earlier.

Wang Tao, chief China economist at Swiss investment bank UBS, blamed domestic regulations and the US-China tech war for the decline in venture investment.

“Due to US sanctions, many venture capital firms have been forced to restructure their presence in China or reduce their investments,” he said at a seminar organized by Renmin University on Wednesday.

Those restrictions have become more stringent. Over the past year, barriers to tech trade have been strengthened, with legislation targeting semiconductors, microelectronics, quantum technologies and artificial intelligence, and hundreds of Chinese companies were recently added to the US trade blacklist.

The subsequent chilling effect was severe, as foreign-funded technology companies accelerated their withdrawal from the China market and investment diminished.

US private equity and venture capital investment in China is set to decline by nearly 76 percent year on year to US$7.02 billion in 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data published in February.

Anyone who has ever had the idea of ​​starting a business loses the ability to become a corporate drone

Huang PanlongChina’s leadership is now relying on its ability to marshal a whole-country response to offset the impact of US sanctions in technology and many other sectors – with the role of state-owned enterprises as economic protection Mobilizing government resources.

Along that axis there is a deep emphasis on security. At this year’s WIC, which opened on Wednesday and closed on Friday, banners hailed the establishment of an “inclusive and resilient digital world,” including breakout sessions on topics such as the inherent risks of artificial intelligence.

Many of the stalwarts who attended in 2017 are now absent, and few representatives of Western countries can be found in the official list of participants.

China’s Internet addiction regulation may impact Big Tech users over time

To reenergize the private sector, whose confidence is waning, Beijing is adopting a stance similar to the one it took six years ago. As part of the recent action plan, officials vowed “unwavering support” to make the private economy “bigger, better and stronger”, repeating the rhetoric used when promising aid to state players.

Zhang, the Shanghai-based entrepreneur, isn’t entirely convinced. He said he believes the current business environment is even more challenging than it was in 2017.

“Most start-ups these days are either struggling to survive or on their way to bankruptcy.”

His own project ultimately failed after losing all three of his major clients during China’s crackdown on internet finance.

“My advice is, if you have a job, keep working. If you can’t do that but can still get by, consider taking a break.”

But some part of that old animal spirit still remains. Despite the current difficulties, Zhang rejected an offer to work for a state-owned firm, saying that entrepreneurship flows deeply in his veins.

China’s internet sector posts strong profit growth in the first 7 months of 2023

“There is no way back for me,” he said. “I have to stand firm for my dreams and for the brothers I fought for.”

Huang agreed, saying the start-up world is where he belongs. He is still patiently waiting for new opportunities.

He said, “Anyone who has ever had the idea of ​​starting a business loses the potential to become a corporate drone.”

