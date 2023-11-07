China's imports surprise in October, but exports fall more than expected

A cargo ship carrying containers is seen near Yantian port in Shenzhen, China’s Guangdong province, May 17, 2020, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Martin Pollard | reuters

BEIJING – China reported a bigger-than-expected decline in exports in October, while imports surprisingly rose this month from a year earlier.

China’s customs agency said exports fell 6.4% in US dollar terms in October from a year earlier. That’s worse than the 3.3% decline projected by a Reuters poll.

Imports rose 3% in US dollar terms in October from a year earlier. That contrasts with a Reuters forecast of a 4.8% decline from a year earlier.

However, a CNBC calculation of customs data showed that China’s imports from the US in October were 3.7% lower than a year earlier.

The analysis showed that China’s imports from the EU increased by more than 5%, while imports from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations increased by 10.2%.

Overall, China’s exports have fallen on a year-on-year basis every month starting in May this year. The last positive print for imports on a year-on-year basis was in September last year.

China’s exports to Southeast Asia and the European Union fell by double digits in October, according to CNBC calculations of official data. The analysis showed that exports to the US fell by more than 8%.

On a product basis, China’s crude oil imports increased in both volume and value, but rare earth imports declined.

Shoe and toy exports fell, while smartphone and home appliance exports rose. China’s auto exports continued to grow by double digits in October, but at a significantly slower pace – 50% year-on-year vs. more than 60% in previous months.

A decline in global demand for Chinese goods and a decline in domestic demand have dragged down China’s overall trade.

The world’s second-largest economy reported gross domestic product growth of 4.9% in the third quarter, beating expectations and putting China on track for its official target of nearly 5% growth this year.

Over the past few weeks, top policymakers have announced more support for the economy, primarily struggling local governments. Beijing has also taken steps to stabilize the huge real estate sector, which is expected to become a smaller share of the economy in the long term.

Source: www.cnbc.com