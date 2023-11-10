China’s ICBC, the world’s largest bank, hit by cyberattack that reportedly disrupted treasury markets

The US financial services division of Chinese bank ICBC was attacked by cyberattacks.

ICBC, the world’s largest lender by assets, said on Thursday that its financial services arm experienced a ransomware attack, resulting in disruption to some systems.

ICBC said it “successfully cleared” the US Treasury trades executed on Wednesday and the repo financing trades executed on Thursday.

A pedestrian walks past a branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Fuzhou, China’s Fujian province.

A cyber attack on the US financial services division of Chinese bank ICBC has reportedly disrupted Treasury trading.

Immediately after discovering the hack, ICBC “isolated the affected systems to contain the incident,” the bank said.

Ransomware is a type of cyber attack. In this, hackers take control of the system or information and let them go only after the victim pays the ransom. This is a type of attack that has seen an explosion in popularity among bad actors in recent years.

ICBC did not reveal who was behind the attack, but said it was “conducting a thorough investigation and stepping up its recovery efforts in collaboration with its professional team of information security experts.”

The Chinese bank also said it was working with law enforcement.

ICBC said it “successfully cleared” the US Treasury trades executed on Wednesday and the repo financing trades executed on Thursday. Repo is a repurchase agreement, which is a type of short-term borrowing by dealers in government bonds.

However, several news outlets reported that there was disruption in US Treasury trading. The ransomware attack prevented an ICBC division from settling Treasury trades on behalf of other market participants, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing traders and banks.

The US Treasury Department told CNBC, “We are aware of the cybersecurity issue and are in regular contact with key financial sector participants in addition to federal regulators. We continue to monitor the situation.”

ICBC said its US financial services arm’s email and business systems operate independently from ICBC’s China operations. ICBC said that the systems of its head office, ICBC New York branch and other domestic and foreign affiliated institutions were not affected by the cyber attack.

—CNBC’s Steve Kopack contributed to this article.

