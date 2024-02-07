China’s housing crisis is occurring at a ‘historically rapid pace’, marking the worst decline seen in the last three decades.

The International Monetary Fund said China’s housing recession represents a historic collapse.

Demographic changes and structural challenges could lead to further declines in asset values.

The IMF said the magnitude of the collapse was one of the largest seen in three decades.

China’s property crisis represents a historic collapse.

The world’s second largest economy is battling recessionary headwinds including deflation, flight of foreign investment, youth unemployment, huge debt and an aging population.

Most pressing, however, is its real estate problem, which the International Monetary Fund has described as reaching historic levels of deterioration only seen in the worst collapse of the past three decades.

In a report published on February 2, IMF researchers Henry Hoyle and Sonali Jain-Chandra said the property market would no longer be the powerhouse driver of growth for China’s economy, as it was in the past.

The researchers said the risk has increased due to years of heavy reliance on real estate as the engine of the economy. Now, Beijing must clean up troubled developers like Evergrande and Country Garden, support falling real estate prices, and figure out how to put the sector on a more sustainable path.

“House prices rose significantly relative to household income in the decade before the pandemic, as consumers preferred to invest much of their savings in real estate in the face of a lack of attractive alternative savings options,” IMF researchers said.

But expectations of continued rise in land and house prices led developers to over-borrow and over-promise, ultimately leading to a decline in real estate activity.

The IMF said housing starts have fallen by more than 60% compared with pre-pandemic levels, and weak confidence among home buyers has led to a sharp decline in sales. “This collapse has occurred at a historically rapid pace resulting in the largest housing crisis experienced cross-country in the last three decades,” the researchers said.

Despite the mounting and multifaceted pressures, however, home prices have declined modestly, given that some cities have curbed the price decline with various interventions.

There has been a slight decline in house prices in China. International Monetary Fund

In the coming years, structural challenges and changing demographics will exert increasing pressure on China’s property market.

Support for housing will remain low as a result, and IMF projections estimate that real estate investment could fall 30%–60% below 2022 levels, impacting rates equivalent to large declines in other countries where housing was initially in short supply. Similar weakness has been observed.

“The need for additional new housing will reduce in the coming years as population decline and urbanization slow,” the IMF said. “Heavy public subsidies over the past decade helped millions of people move from old buildings devoid of modern amenities to new housing. Such demand will likely be more limited as local government financial constraints tighten due to declining land sales revenues. “And fewer residents live in older housing.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com