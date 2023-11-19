China’s home rental market poised for growth amid high interest rates, faltering economy, demand shifting from buying to leasing: JLL report

The multifamily market penetration rate in Shanghai – its share of the entire rental sector – is expected to grow from 5 percent this year to 15 percent by 2030, the report said. Fares are likely to increase between 3 percent and 5 percent.

Shanghai is expected to receive 9 billion yuan (US$1.25 billion) of investment in the multifamily sector this year, Robert Anderson, head of Asia-Pacific capital markets at JLL, said in an interview.

Demand for multifamily housing in Shanghai and other tier-1 cities on the mainland is driven by the migrant population, which accounts for between 35 percent and 50 percent of China’s total population, he said.

In Shanghai alone, there are an estimated 10 million expatriates, Anderson said, creating a huge market.

“There is a real imbalance between supply and demand for multifamily product in mainland China,” Anderson said. “As it stands, multifamily supply is limited given the nascent stage of the sector, but demand for rental housing is at an all-time high.”

Shanghai is leading the way in the sector and other cities are likely to follow, JLL said, adding, “The country is poised to become a leading multifamily market in Asia-Pacific.”

Policy support is also expected to boost investment in the sector after Beijing made it clear that housing should be a commodity and not an investment. The China Banking Regulatory Commission has given the green light for insurance funds to invest in the housing market, and central authorities have highlighted the need to focus more on building affordable rental housing across the country.

“In addition, Chinese REITs (real estate investment trusts) provide exit liquidity,” Anderson said. “Being one of the few asset classes that can be listed on Chinese REITs, the longevity of the asset class is considered and it allows capital to participate in the long-term rental apartment investment market and promote the healthy growth of the industry. Will guide. ,

For China as a whole, JLL estimates there were 1.33 million multifamily units managed by the top 30 operators in the country as of June, an increase of 12 percent from 2021.

The Asia-Pacific region and the Americas are also seeing strong growth in the multifamily property category with urbanization, increasing numbers of single-person households and delayed marriages, and demand for institutional investment opportunities.

JLL estimates that investment in the Asia-Pacific region will more than double to US$20 billion by 2030.

Executives from New York-based CP Capital recently visited Hong Kong and Singapore to prepare a sales pitch for potential investors. Jay Remillard, managing director of CP Capital US, said the company, which focuses on multifamily housing in America’s suburban areas, has sought investors in Asia’s financial centers willing to invest at least US$1 million in its projects. Get ready to.

“Population growth in suburbs is 5 percent higher than urban areas,” he said. “If you look at the average occupancy it’s been 95 percent in our properties, and once we get to that we typically sell the property.”

CP Capital’s properties typically consist of 300 units and they typically sell the property within 30 months to three years of leasing, Remillard said.

Interest rates in the US at a 22-year high are also helping the sector, said Gavin Morgan, managing director, investments, Grubb Properties, which operates multifamily properties in states like New York, California, DC and Virginia.

“The essential housing component of multifamily, where Grub Properties has been focused, has achieved great success,” Morgan said. “This is an area where demand will remain strong for at least the next decade.”

In the US, more people are renting homes as ownership has become more difficult as the [interest] Rates,” said Ernest Katai, executive vice president and head of production at Berkdia, a joint venture between Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group.

