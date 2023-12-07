China's hand-torn steel: a bold challenge to Western dominance

Despite China being the largest producer of steel worldwide, foil production used to be dominated by Japan, Germany and the United States, from which China had to import at a high premium.

According to state media reports, the cost per gram was almost the same as gold.

Steel production in China is focused on low- to mid-end products, according to an analysis conducted last year by China Merchants Securities.

But in less than a decade, thanks to huge government investment in technological innovation, the country has transformed from a buyer of high-end steel foil to a producer.

A steel production line at TISCO. Different grades of stainless steel foil are used in different industries. Photo: Xinhua

In 2020, state-owned Taiyuan Iron and Steel Company (TISCO) became the first Chinese company to produce 0.015 mm steel foil, described by domestic media reports as the thinnest in the world.

Now Tsingtuo – which produced its first 0.05 mm thin foil in 2021 – has also started mass production, giving a boost to the domestic sector.

In its post, Tsingtuo also claimed that it is the first stainless steel foil manufactured in China using only household appliances.

Ultra-thin steel sheets join a growing list of products that were previously sourced overseas but are now being developed and produced by China, such as heavy machinery, high-speed railways and semiconductors.

Steel foil, known as “hand-torn steel” in China because of its ability to tear like paper, is used in a huge range of products – including cutting-edge foldable phones.

For example, one of the biggest challenges in making affordable, high-quality foldable phones is the folding screen.

Liao Xi, head of research and development at TISCO, said the ultra-thin steel foil was important.

Liao told Chinese network CGTN that using thin steel foil could extend the lifespan of such smartphones by 50,000 to 300,000 times.

Earlier this year, TISCO began mass production of steel foil for delivery to domestic companies. According to China’s official People’s Daily, the foil will be used for high-tech products including flexible OLED screens for smartphones.

In the first two years after TISCO began producing 0.02 mm foil, the company experienced revenue growth of 80 percent. According to Science Times, their exports increased by 70 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020.

According to TISCO, when a ton of stainless steel is converted into foil, it can be sold at a profit 300 to 500 percent more than the cost of the stainless steel before processing.

Last year, the Asia-Pacific region – namely China, Japan and India – dominated the stainless steel foil market, and was the “most attractive region”, according to an analysis by market research company Transparency Market Research.

Steel foil has a wide range of applications, including aerospace components, chips and circuits, thermal insulation, pipelines, solar panels, industrial processing equipment, and surgical instruments.

According to US-based Ulbricht Stainless Steels & Special Metals, aerospace components where foil is used include hydraulic tubing, high pressure seals and nozzles.

The foil – typically in sheets 600 mm wide – is manufactured through the process of “cold rolling”. In this, very long stainless steel sheets are passed through a series of rolling machines under high pressure, after which the finished product is rolled into coils.

“No other country” is able to mass-produce 600 mm wide super-thin steel sheets, Liao told state media.

In the early days of Tisco’s development of ultra-thin foil, sheets would sometimes break after slipping on the rolling machines. State broadcaster CCTV reported that the company had to run several tests to get the production system right.

In 2018, after two years of development and more than 700 tests, TISCO announced that they had successfully produced the country’s first 0.02 mm foil.

According to China Daily, as the country began to meet domestic demand, import prices halved.

“We are one of the few companies in the world capable of producing soft steel foil of 0.02 mm or thinner,” Wang Tianxiang, TISCO’s steel foil production manager, told the state-backed newspaper.

Liao said a small reduction in thickness from 0.02 mm to 0.015 mm could “increase battery capacity by 17 percent,” CGTN reported.

Different grades of stainless steel foil made from alloy with different combinations of iron with other metals are used in various industries.

Another Chinese steel foil manufacturer, HZW Technology, said the material is light and flexible, but strong, with higher high temperature and corrosion resistance than aluminum and copper foils.

In China, steel foils more than 600 mm wide are also used in thermal insulation of buildings, as the sheets can trap heat in winter and keep it out in summer, HZW said.

HZW also lists a wide range of other uses for various grades of steel foil, including the production of engines, agricultural equipment, cars, kitchen appliances, and petroleum refining equipment.

Duan Haojie, director of TISCO research and development, told Chinese news site The Paper that they will continue to try to create thinner steel foil.

“We can probably get to 0.012 mm,” he said.

