China’s gas chromatography market is expected to grow at 6.6% CAGR, while the US leads with $1.2 billion in 2022, supported by the oil and gas sector.
The global gas chromatography systems market, valued at US$2.8 billion in 2022, is projected to reach US$4.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Among the segments analyzed, accessories and consumables are projected to register a CAGR of 4.8%, reaching US$1.8 billion by 2030. The reagents segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next eight years.
Key Market Insights:
Accessories and Consumables Segment: This segment is expected to exhibit significant growth with a CAGR of 4.8%, reaching US$1.8 billion by 2030.
Reagents Segment: This segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
Geographic Trends: The US market is estimated at US$1.2 billion in 2022, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$631.9 million by 2030. Japan and Canada are also notable markets, each expected to grow at 3.2%. and 3.8% respectively. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.4%.
Major Competitors:
The gas chromatography systems market consists of a total of 89 major competitors, including:
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Emerson Electric Company
Elster Group GmbH
Ametek Process Equipment
Buck Scientific, Inc.
Angstrom Advanced, Inc.
gibnik
Defiant Technologies
Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc.
Focused Photonics, Inc.
Galvanic Applied Sciences, Inc.
kosa zentaur
biobase meihua
Energy Support GmbH
BET Interactive, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Entertainment Television LLC
economic outlook:
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement and growth is expected to improve in the coming years. The United States, although experiencing slow GDP growth due to tight monetary and fiscal conditions, has overcome the threat of recession. China is expected to see strong GDP growth as the pandemic subsides, and India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.
Challenges remain, including a slower than expected decline in global headline inflation, food and fuel inflation in many developing countries, high retail inflation and the continued impact on consumer confidence and spending. Governments are addressing these challenges, and there is a push to mainstream climate change into economic decisions.
New technologies including AI, machine learning, quantum technologies and renewable energy are expected to increase global GDP growth and value in the coming years.
What’s new?
Special discussion on global economic environment and market sentiment
Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitive percentage market shares
Market presence analysis in different geographies – strong/active/niche/insignificant
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaboration special update
Access to digital archives and trademark research platform
One year complimentary updates
Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers through interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Main topics covered:
I. modus operandi
Second. executive Summary
1. Market Overview
powerful market insights
world market trajectory
Impact of COVID-19 on 2020: A year of stunning disruption
COVID-19 leaves the world in shambles, disrupting industries and markets: World Economic Growth Projections for 2019, 2020 and 2021 (Real GDP, annual % change)
Industrial activity remains slow, causing temporary weakness in the chromatography systems market
Percentage of companies affected by supply chain delays due to COVID-19 worldwide as of August 2020
Global PMI Index scores for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020
Gas Chromatography System: Product Overview
Introduction to Chromatography
chromatographic techniques
World Chromatography Market by Technology: 2019
Gas Chromatography Systems: A Quick Primer
Basic components of GC
Problems Inherent in the Use of Chromatography Systems
Working of gas chromatograph
Design Challenges and Manufacturers’ Solutions
Multi-Dimensional Gas Chromatography: A Technical Run-Through
Overview of End-Use Industries
Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Prospects and Outlook
GC vs LC: The tussle continues
Developed market leader; To develop areas to promote development
World Gas Chromatography Systems Market by Regions (2020 and 2027): Sales Percentage Breakdown for Developed and Developing Regions
World Gas Chromatography Systems Market – Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, US, Europe, Canada and Japan
Oil & Gas and Pharma & Biotech segments continue to lead
World Gas Chromatography Systems Market by End Use (2020 and 2027): Percentage of Sales Breakdown for Oil & Gas, Pharma & Biotech, Environmental Laboratories, Food & Beverage, and Other End Uses
competitive landscape
Manufacturers are pushing for innovation to maintain growth
Recent Market Activity
Gas Chromatography Systems – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share (E) in 2021
Leading Players in the Global Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry Market (2019): Revenue Percentage Breakdown for Agilent, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher and Others
Worldwide Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Competitive Market Share Scenario (in %): 2019 and 2025
Global Competitive Market Share Status for Chromatography Media/Resins (Types) 2019
Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Insignificant (E) for Players Worldwide in 2021
2. Focus on select players
3. Market Trends and Drivers
Key Trends and Growth Drivers in Gas Chromatography
Possible future developments in gas chromatography
Design changes shaping the future of GC technology
Innovations that reduce analysis time
Growing preference for multidimensional systems
Hyphenated GC tools are reducing the chances of standalone GC sales
Increasing demand in pharma and biotech sector
Detection of impurities in pharmaceutical drugs reveals the need for gas chromatography.
World pharmaceutical R&D expenditure in billion US dollars: 2015, 2019(e) and 2025(p)
World health care expenditure in US$ trillion: 2015, 2019(e) and 2025(p)
Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry for Impurity Detection
Environmental research and monitoring applications will continue to grow the market
Oil and Gas: Major End Use Sectors
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Expenditures (2015-2021E)
Global daily crude oil demand in million barrels for the years 2015 to 2020
Demand in food and beverage sector has increased due to strict rules
World Food Safety Testing Revenue in Billion US$: 2011, 2015, 2020(P) and 2025(P)
Gas Chromatography Steps on Gas with Favorable Trends and Developments
Advances in GC Technology
Enhanced workflow and flexibility with advanced modules
tlc vs. hplc vs. GC
Continue experimenting with steps and columns
Manufacturers continue development of new detectors
Miniaturization attracts manufacturers into new product development
Mini GC is being developed to help in early detection of diseases in crops
Portable gas chromatograph remains a niche market
Gas Chromatography Challenges Attracting Manufacturers’ Attention
Trends in favor of gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS)
Supply shortage reduces demand for helium in gas chromatography
World Helium Demand by Geographic Region (2020): Percentage Analysis of Volume Demand for North America, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America
World Helium Market by Application (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Chromatography, Controlled Atmosphere, Refrigerant, Purge Gas, Welding and Others
Helium Alternatives in the GC Market: An Overview of the Different Options
Hydrogen as an alternative to helium
Nitrogen as an alternative to helium in gas chromatography
Helium Conservation: An Essential Step
Gas generators: a growing role in tackling helium supply constraints
Research and technological developments in the recent past
4. Global Market Perspective
Third. market analysis
IV. Competition
