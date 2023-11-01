DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Gas Chromatography Systems – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global gas chromatography systems market, valued at US$2.8 billion in 2022, is projected to reach US$4.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Among the segments analyzed, accessories and consumables are projected to register a CAGR of 4.8%, reaching US$1.8 billion by 2030. The reagents segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next eight years.

Key Market Insights:

Accessories and Consumables Segment: This segment is expected to exhibit significant growth with a CAGR of 4.8%, reaching US$1.8 billion by 2030.

Reagents Segment: This segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Geographic Trends: The US market is estimated at US$1.2 billion in 2022, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$631.9 million by 2030. Japan and Canada are also notable markets, each expected to grow at 3.2%. and 3.8% respectively. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.4%.

Major Competitors:

The gas chromatography systems market consists of a total of 89 major competitors

economic outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement and growth is expected to improve in the coming years. The United States, although experiencing slow GDP growth due to tight monetary and fiscal conditions, has overcome the threat of recession. China is expected to see strong GDP growth as the pandemic subsides, and India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

Challenges remain, including a slower than expected decline in global headline inflation, food and fuel inflation in many developing countries, high retail inflation and the continued impact on consumer confidence and spending. Governments are addressing these challenges, and there is a push to mainstream climate change into economic decisions.

New technologies including AI, machine learning, quantum technologies and renewable energy are expected to increase global GDP growth and value in the coming years.

What’s new?

Special discussion on global economic environment and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitive percentage market shares

Market presence analysis in different geographies – strong/active/niche/insignificant

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaboration special update

Access to digital archives and trademark research platform

One year complimentary updates

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers through interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Main topics covered:

I. modus operandi

Second. executive Summary

1. Market Overview

powerful market insights

world market trajectory

Impact of COVID-19 on 2020: A year of stunning disruption

COVID-19 leaves the world in shambles, disrupting industries and markets: World Economic Growth Projections for 2019, 2020 and 2021 (Real GDP, annual % change)

Industrial activity remains slow, causing temporary weakness in the chromatography systems market

Percentage of companies affected by supply chain delays due to COVID-19 worldwide as of August 2020

Global PMI Index scores for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020

Gas Chromatography System: Product Overview

Introduction to Chromatography

chromatographic techniques

World Chromatography Market by Technology: 2019

Gas Chromatography Systems: A Quick Primer

Basic components of GC

Problems Inherent in the Use of Chromatography Systems

Working of gas chromatograph

Design Challenges and Manufacturers’ Solutions

Multi-Dimensional Gas Chromatography: A Technical Run-Through

Overview of End-Use Industries

Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Prospects and Outlook

GC vs LC: The tussle continues

Developed market leader; To develop areas to promote development

World Gas Chromatography Systems Market by Regions (2020 and 2027): Sales Percentage Breakdown for Developed and Developing Regions

World Gas Chromatography Systems Market – Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, US, Europe, Canada and Japan

Oil & Gas and Pharma & Biotech segments continue to lead

World Gas Chromatography Systems Market by End Use (2020 and 2027): Percentage of Sales Breakdown for Oil & Gas, Pharma & Biotech, Environmental Laboratories, Food & Beverage, and Other End Uses

competitive landscape

Manufacturers are pushing for innovation to maintain growth

Recent Market Activity

Gas Chromatography Systems – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share (E) in 2021

Leading Players in the Global Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry Market (2019): Revenue Percentage Breakdown for Agilent, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher and Others

Worldwide Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Competitive Market Share Scenario (in %): 2019 and 2025

Global Competitive Market Share Status for Chromatography Media/Resins (Types) 2019

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Insignificant (E) for Players Worldwide in 2021

2. Focus on select players

3. Market Trends and Drivers

Key Trends and Growth Drivers in Gas Chromatography

Possible future developments in gas chromatography

Design changes shaping the future of GC technology

Innovations that reduce analysis time

Growing preference for multidimensional systems

Hyphenated GC tools are reducing the chances of standalone GC sales

Increasing demand in pharma and biotech sector

Detection of impurities in pharmaceutical drugs reveals the need for gas chromatography.

World pharmaceutical R&D expenditure in billion US dollars: 2015, 2019(e) and 2025(p)

World health care expenditure in US$ trillion: 2015, 2019(e) and 2025(p)

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry for Impurity Detection

Environmental research and monitoring applications will continue to grow the market

Oil and Gas: Major End Use Sectors

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Expenditures (2015-2021E)

Global daily crude oil demand in million barrels for the years 2015 to 2020

Demand in food and beverage sector has increased due to strict rules

World Food Safety Testing Revenue in Billion US$: 2011, 2015, 2020(P) and 2025(P)

Gas Chromatography Steps on Gas with Favorable Trends and Developments

Advances in GC Technology

Enhanced workflow and flexibility with advanced modules

tlc vs. hplc vs. GC

Continue experimenting with steps and columns

Manufacturers continue development of new detectors

Miniaturization attracts manufacturers into new product development

Mini GC is being developed to help in early detection of diseases in crops

Portable gas chromatograph remains a niche market

Gas Chromatography Challenges Attracting Manufacturers’ Attention

Trends in favor of gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS)

Supply shortage reduces demand for helium in gas chromatography

World Helium Demand by Geographic Region (2020): Percentage Analysis of Volume Demand for North America, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

World Helium Market by Application (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Chromatography, Controlled Atmosphere, Refrigerant, Purge Gas, Welding and Others

Helium Alternatives in the GC Market: An Overview of the Different Options

Hydrogen as an alternative to helium

Nitrogen as an alternative to helium in gas chromatography

Helium Conservation: An Essential Step

Gas generators: a growing role in tackling helium supply constraints

Research and technological developments in the recent past

4. Global Market Perspective

Third. market analysis

IV. Competition

