China's former entrepreneurial golden child, Jack Ma, looks to be back with a food venture

Billionaire entrepreneur Jack Ma appears to be back in the spotlight after a brief absence from the top echelons of Chinese business.

Ma, founder of Alibaba Group, had languished in 2020 after criticizing his country’s financial system, leading to a massive crackdown on private enterprise in China and saw his fortune halved.

But it seems that Ma—the co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba—has regrouped, and entered the market once again with a farming business.

According to Bloomberg, Ma registered a company named ‘Hangzhou Ma Kitchen Food’ last week with a capital of 10 million yuan ($1.4 million).

The registration was shared on corporate database Tianyacha and according to China’s National Enterprise Credit Information Promotion System, which was seen by Bloomberg, Ma’s new company involves selling packaged agricultural goods.

The company name is also an indication of the connection between Ma and the business.

As well as its namesake, Hangzhou is Ma’s home city in eastern China – the region where Alibaba Group was also founded and is still based.

However, few other details are known about the new venture. Several top officials of Ma's philanthropic foundation are reportedly on the board.

The Jack Ma Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week CNBC also reported an update from Ma: The $29.3 billion man had canceled plans to sell 10 million Alibaba shares for a payment of about $870 million.

However, since the filing revealing Ma’s intentions came out, Alibaba’s share price has declined: from more than 77 Hong Kong dollars per share on Thursday to 75 by Monday.

What happened to mother?

Ma fell from the lofty heights of Asia’s richest man to a pariah after making controversial comments about the Chinese government.

The tech tycoon started as a teacher in 1999 before launching Alibaba, a business-to-business platform that connects Chinese merchants with global buyers.

The business was one of the fastest growing start-ups in the world and now reportedly has over a billion users on the platform and a market cap of over $1.5 trillion.

Ma, a larger-than-life character who amassed a large following thanks to his wealth and success, had previously claimed to be able to evade Chinese regulators.

However in late 2020 Ma flew very close to the Sun. He was preparing to lead Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Group in a $37 billion IPO, which at the time would have been the world’s largest ever.

But on October 24, 2020, just weeks before the giant’s listing, Ma gave an infamous speech at the Bund Finance Summit in Shanghai in which he compared China’s state-owned banks to pawn shops and accused Chinese companies of suppressing innovation. Blamed the regulators.

Although Ma stepped down as Alibaba’s CEO in 2013 and chairman in 2019, he remains a major shareholder in the company through his family trust.

Chinese regulators took notice of their interests in November 2020. On November 3, regulators suspended Ant’s IPO.

Seven days later, the government issued new anti-monopoly rules for the entire tech sector, which finally banned common (and profitable) industry practices, such as forcing sellers to sell exclusively on one platform, namely Alibaba or its competitors. To force.

A month later, regulators launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, which culminated in a $2.75 billion fine for alleged monopolistic practices. Late last year, Alibaba pledged $15.5 billion to support the government’s “common prosperity” campaign to redistribute wealth to poor and rural populations, which analysts say is an attempt by Alibaba itself. There was an attempt to connect with the government.

Ma largely disappeared from public appearances, leading to questions about his safety, except for a few charity visits and an update on where he was teaching in Tokyo – a return to business, perhaps, a sign that he is as good as ever. Have come back for.

Source: fortune.com