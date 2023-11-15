China’s factory output, consumption better than forecasts but assets still weighing on economy

Growth in industrial production, retail sales better than expected

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) – China’s industrial output and retail sales growth in October beat expectations, but the underlying economic picture exposed significant areas of weakness with the troubled property sector holding back a full revival.

The world’s second-largest economy has struggled to make a strong post-COVID recovery due to a housing market crisis, local government debt risks, slow global growth and geopolitical tensions. The flurry of policy support measures has proven only modestly beneficial, increasing pressure on officials to deliver more stimulus.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed China’s industrial output expanded 4.6% year-on-year in October, faster than the 4.5% pace seen in September, a Reuters poll showed. % beats growth expectations. It also recorded the strongest growth since April.

Retail sales rose 7.6% in October as both auto and restaurant sales improved, accelerating from a 5.5% gain in September and the fastest pace since May. Analysts expected retail sales to grow 7.0% in 2022 due to a lower base effect when COVID restrictions disrupted consumers and businesses.

Analysts took a cautious stance on the data surprise, noting that the property sector remains a weak link to the economy and pointed to the lack of major reforms as another hurdle to a sustainable long-term revival in growth.

“Due to the impact of holidays and the low base effect in 2022, the year-on-year figures may not reflect the real pace of the economy,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

He said month-on-month data showed that economic momentum had further weakened due to “increasing deflation risks”.

Lewis Lu, China economist at Oxford Economics, said prolonged weakness in external demand could hamper industrial output despite strengthening last month as stockpiling pressures ease further.

There was no significant progress in consumption even during the eight-day Golden Week holidays in early October. Travel during that period missed government estimates as economists say consumers are worried about their jobs and income growth in an uncertain job market.

NBS data showed the nationwide survey-based unemployment rate stood at 5.0% in October, unchanged from September. Youth unemployment, which reached a record high of 21.3% in June, was not available after the Bureau of Statistics stopped publishing it in July.

China has been accelerating efforts to revive its post-Covid economy with a number of policy support measures in recent months, although the positive effects have been modest so far.

Wednesday’s upbeat data comes as a raft of other indicators for October have been released in recent weeks, pointing to a slowing growth pace. Imports increased unexpectedly, but exports declined at a sharp pace, domestic credit remained weak, consumer prices declined while factory deflation persisted.

Authorities face a challenging task as any aggressive monetary support would further widen the interest rate gap between China and the West, especially the United States, and weigh on the already weak yuan. This could accelerate capital outflows, while Beijing is wary of a return to massive fiscal stimulus of the past, which created massive debt and strained the economy.

The economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, with analysts generally expecting it to reach the government’s full-year growth target of around 5%, although a full recovery is still some time off.

The yuan hit its highest level in more than two months after a surprise easing of US inflation prompted speculation that the Federal Reserve had reached the end of its tightening cycle.

Disappointment in property, investment

The country’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), boosted the liquidity injection but kept the interest rate unchanged while rolling over medium-term policy loans maturing on Wednesday.

In a rare revision last month, the government raised its 2023 budget deficit from 3% of gross domestic product to about 3.8% thanks to plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($137.10 billion) in sovereign bonds.

The PBOC has cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) twice this year to free up liquidity to support the economic recovery. Analysts widely expect another RRR cut and interest rate cut in the final months of this year.

China’s troubled property sector has yet to see any meaningful improvement despite strong support measures for home buyers, including the easing of home purchase restrictions, reduced borrowing costs and other programs.

Property investment fell 9.3% year-on-year in January-October, following a similarly sharp 9.1% decline in January-September.

Real estate investment disappointed with a 2.9% year-on-year expansion in the first 10 months, missing expectations for 3.1% growth. It increased by 3.1% in the January-September period.

Confidence among private businesses also remained depressed, with investment in the sector falling 0.5% during January-October, slightly less than the 0.6% decline in the prior nine months.

“Overall, the data published today showed that the recovery was struggling to regain a strong footing at the start of the fourth quarter, but was not as weak as some had feared,” said Sheena Yu, China economist at Capital Economics. Had expressed.”

“Policy will remain supportive and perhaps even step up to prevent the economy from going backward.”

($1 = 7.2939 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Additional reporting by Albie Zhang and Liangping Gao; Edited by Sri Navaratnam

