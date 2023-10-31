China’s factory activity unexpectedly shrank in October, slowing the pace of recovery

Manufacturing PMI fell unexpectedly

Non-manufacturing PMI declined as services and construction slowed.

Metals prices and offshore yuan fell due to PMI weakness

Weak global economy, asset crisis threatens growth – analyst

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) – China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrank in October, underscoring the tough task facing policymakers as they look ahead to the end of the year and 2024 amid a host of challenges at home and abroad. Trying to revive economic growth.

Recent indicators have pointed to encouraging signs of stability in the world’s second-largest economy, supported by a flurry of policy support measures, although a prolonged asset crisis and soft global demand remain key headwinds.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed the official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.5 from 50.2 in October, falling below the 50-point level of a contraction in expansion. This missed the forecast of 50.2 and was worse than the most pessimistic forecast of 49.9 by Standard Chartered in a Reuters poll.

The non-manufacturing PMI also fell to 50.6 from 51.7 in September, indicating a slowdown in activity in the vast services sector and construction.

reuters graphics

“The weak PMI data may reflect some weakness in demand related to the housing slowdown and a slowdown in infrastructure spending,” said Xu Tianchen, senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

“Although there are signs of a recovery in exports, a strong recovery in external demand may not be possible,” he said.

Both new export and import orders fell for eight consecutive months, suggesting that manufacturers were struggling for buyers abroad and ordering fewer components used in finished goods for re-export.

Foreign buyers returned in droves for the autumn round of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, the world’s largest trade show, but Chinese sellers said orders remained low as Christmas approaches, with some expecting global demand to pick up soon. Will be fine.

“Given that the PMI is a month-on-month indicator, the falling figure in October reflects not so much a change in demand but an adjustment in supply,” said Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China.

“Production in September was better than previous months due to improving domestic demand, which led to lower industrial prices. In October, we saw a widespread effort in the industrial sector to cut supply to cope with the decline in profits.”

A sub-index in the PMI survey showed a sharp decline in factory gate prices this month eased pressure on business profits.

A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line making bicycle steel rims at a factory in Hangzhou, China’s Zhejiang province, March 2, 2020, as the country is hit by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. China Daily Licensing Rights via Reuters/File photo

Prices of most non-ferrous metals fell after the release of the data. China accounts for more than half of global consumption of most base metals, which are widely used in manufacturing.

In the currency market, the offshore yuan declined after the PMI survey.

need more support

Policymakers have unveiled a series of measures following a brief post-Covid rebound following a sharp loss of economic momentum since June, including nominal interest rate cuts, increased cash injections and more aggressive fiscal stimulus .

But analysts say more policy support may be needed to ensure the economy reaches Beijing’s annual gross domestic product (GDP) target of about 5%.

Some government advisers are recommending China raise its 2024 budget deficit target from 3% of GDP set for this year, which would allow Beijing to issue more bonds to revive the economy.

HSBC said on Monday it believes the worst may be over for China’s volatile commercial real estate market, as the bank’s third-quarter profit fell short of estimates due to an additional $500 million charge from the sector. Has gone.

Still, the overall real estate industry, which accounts for about a quarter of the country’s economic output, has shown few signs of turning around since plunging into the debt crisis two years ago.

Data this month showed that new home prices in China fell for the third consecutive month in September, traditionally the peak period for home buying, while property sales and investment fell by double digits. . High youth unemployment, elevated debt levels and a weak yuan are also complicating Beijing’s efforts to revive activity.

China’s top parliamentary body last week approved the issuance of 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) of sovereign bonds in the fourth quarter, and passed a bill allowing local governments to use their 2024 budget to support investment and economic growth. Permission granted to front load part of the bond quota.

And earlier this month, the central bank provided the largest cash infusion since the end of 2020 through short-term policy lending to allow banks to expand lending as well as keep interest rates low.

“The additional 1 trillion yuan will help in November and December,” said Xu of the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Reporting by Joe Cash. Editing by Sam Holmes and Sri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Joe Cash reports on China’s economic affairs, including domestic fiscal and monetary policy, key economic indicators, trade relations, and China’s growing partnerships with developing countries. Before joining Reuters, he worked on UK and EU trade policy in the Asia-Pacific region. Joe studied Chinese at Oxford University and is a native Mandarin speaker.

Source: www.reuters.com