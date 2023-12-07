China's exports rose for the first time in 7 months in November, while imports fell

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports rose in November, the first rise since April, while imports declined, according to customs data released Thursday.

Exports rose 0.5% from a year earlier to $291.9 billion, a sign that demand may be picking up after months of decline. But imports fell 0.6% to $223.5 billion after climbing 3% in October.

China has grappled with sluggish foreign trade this year amid a slump in global demand and a stalled recovery, despite reopening the country after strict COVID-19 controls were lifted late last year.

The trade surplus of $68.4 billion was 21% higher than October’s $56.5 billion.

Some economists said they doubted that growth, driven mainly by exports of vehicles and ships, would continue for long.

“Looking ahead, export resilience is unlikely to be sustained. The recent strength has been at least partly driven by exporters cutting prices to gain market share,” Zichun Huang, China economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note, calling the price cuts “unsustainable.” ” told.

“Without the support of price cuts, exports are unlikely to avert a slowdown in growth among China’s major trading partners, which we expect to continue into the first half of next year,” Huang said.

This year there has been a decline in trade with Japan, Southeast Asian countries, the European Union and the US.

Demand for Chinese exports has been weak since the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia last year began raising interest rates to tame inflation, which was at the highest level in decades.

China’s property sector remains a drag on the economy, with sales falling and developers struggling to repay huge amounts of debt.

The central bank has eased lending rules and cut mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers, while providing some tax relief measures for small businesses. Late last month, it announced plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($330 billion) of bonds for infrastructure projects and disaster prevention, seeking to further reduce the deficit to get the economy on a higher footing.

Thursday’s data was released as President Xi Jinping was meeting with European Union leaders. EU leaders were expected to discuss the huge regional trade deficit with China and other issues including climate change and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Exports to the EU fell 11% to $38.3 billion in November from a year earlier. Imports fell 1% to $23.2 billion.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU will tolerate a long-term imbalance in trade with China.

Beijing responded by saying it made no sense for the EU to curb exports of sensitive technology while trying to increase exports to China. Restrictions on exports of sensitive technology have long been a point of contention between Beijing and the US and other Western countries.

Zane Su, The Associated Press

