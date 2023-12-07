China's effort to loosen Mao-era residency rules hits hurdles

By Yu Lun Tian, ​​Kevin Yao and Farah Master

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Yang Guang’s rise from a rural farmer to an Audi-driving businessman who owns two properties depended largely on one of the most coveted documents in China: an urban hukou, or residency permit. .

The 45-year-old man, who lives in the central city of Zhengzhou, compared the permits — which typically link a person’s access to health, education, credit and other services to their birthplace — “with the ear-tags of cattle that the state Has given us”.

“It uses this tag to sort us into different categories of people entitled to different types of privileges and subject to different obligations,” he said.

When Zhengzhou temporarily allowed apartment buyers to qualify for city hukou in the early 2000s, Yang took advantage of the opportunity, allowing him to register a business and open a store in the capital of Henan province. Permission was granted, which changed his fortunes.

In recent months, Chinese officials have raised hopes among some economists that the internal passport system that has largely tied people’s destinies to their place of origin since the 1950s may be in its last days. The troubled property market and sluggish consumption have brought new urgency to the campaign to loosen restrictions and provide more people with the opportunities offered by urban registration.

The Ministry of Public Security in August called for the abolition of hukou in cities with a population of up to 3 million and significantly relaxed issuance in cities with a population of 3-5 million. Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces have announced plans to almost completely open up to new residents.

But two people involved in hukou policy discussions within the central government told Reuters that progress was stalling, making further significant breakthroughs unlikely, especially in China’s big cities.

Accounts describe previously unreported tensions over hukou reform, with Chinese officials acknowledging a strong economic rationale for change but hesitant to take decisive steps that could disrupt social stability and burden indebted cities. May impose additional cost burden.

“Hukou reform is a hard bone,” said Jia Kang, founding president of the China Academy of New Supply-Side Economics, which advises the government on policies including hukou. “It should be a natural process, it’s not something you can do just because you want to.”

“At present, all reforms are difficult.”

Jia said that although neither the central government nor local governments are opposed to further relaxing the hukou, implementation depends on cities that have the funds and public service capacity.

China’s Ministry of Public Security and top planning agency National Development and Reform Commission did not respond to requests for comment.

China’s biggest cities have limited housing supply and face pollution and overcrowding, hampering their ability to accommodate more people, consultants said. Medium-sized and small cities have excess housing stock that they would gladly provide to new residents, but due to rising debt they lack the funds to expand access to health facilities, elder care and education.

“The quality of our urbanization is poor,” said another government adviser, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic.

Most Chinese cities have grown dramatically over the past four decades as the country opened up to entrepreneurship and invested in transportation infrastructure and residential projects. But the world’s second-largest economy still lags behind the developed world’s 80-90% urbanization rate.

About 65% of China’s 1.4 billion people live in urban areas, compared to 55% in 2013. But official figures show that only 48% of the population has a city hukou. This difference has remained stable throughout the period.

Advisers said Beijing is working to ease strains in local finances, but another set of reforms to encourage more people to settle in cities is not in the pipeline.

In China, rural hukou come with land rights – and, indirectly, an insurance policy for living off the farm if jobs are not available in the city – making many migrant workers in rural areas reluctant to apply for urban permits. Makes, especially in a slow economy.

Local governments can lease land for farming as well as residential, commercial and industrial development, but there is no private land ownership in China and land rights cannot be freely traded.

Another adviser said, “We should advance land system reform. We have a lot of land that has been wasted.” However, he also said that China’s leaders are not willing to go down that path.

Shao Xiaogai, a 39-year-old store manager in Zhengzhou, prefers to remain registered in her village in central Henan province. She had tried to get an urban hukou to make it easier for her son to enroll in a public school, but eventually a spot opened up for her.

“I tell my son to study hard because we are outsiders in this city,” Shao said. “If he doesn’t do well here, his father and I will become a burden on him by staying in the city. In the village, we can grow whatever food we need.”

Zia said these constraints mean that further liberalization of hukou will happen on a city-by-city basis. The second adviser said the pace of urbanization will slow in the coming years, making rural revitalization a greater priority for China’s leaders.

consume less

The history of the hukou dates back to the famine of the last century, when Mao Zedong tied food rations to people’s birthplaces to prevent hungry peasants from moving to cities with better food.

In its modern iteration, hukou have limited access to public services for many of the approximately 300 million rural migrants who support their families making smartphones, erecting skyscrapers, paving roads and cleaning malls in Chinese cities. Leave to do.

Migrants receive less reimbursement for medical expenses than migrants with urban registration and cannot take their employer’s contribution to retirement savings – two-thirds of the pot – with them when they return home.

As a result, they save more of their income, which keeps domestic consumption – which China wants to make a more prominent driver of economic growth – in check.

Central bank adviser Cai Fang estimates that migrant workers typically spend 23% less than those with urban hukou, potentially reducing annual household consumption by 2 trillion yuan ($281 billion) – or more than last year. The economy loses more than 1.7% of GDP.

It is also important to boost demand for apartments, of which there are plenty in China. The property market, which accounts for about a quarter of the economy, has been troubled by private developer defaults.

“The market would improve significantly if immigrants were treated with better access to better jobs and benefits and were able to buy apartments,” said Martin Whyte, professor emeritus of international studies and sociology at Harvard University.

‘Low level population’

However, an uncontrolled influx of migrants into cities could pose a risk to China’s leaders.

In 2017, after a fire broke out in migrant workers’ living quarters, Beijing authorities launched a campaign to expel people without capital-city hukou, prompting a rare open reaction against the government.

Jia said there is “no possibility” of megacities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou opening up in the coming years due to “considerations of social stability and harmony.”

“Beijing at one point tried to drive out the ‘low-end population’, causing chaos,” he said, referring to the term that authorities in the capital used at the time.

In Zhengzhou, businessman Yang recalled how different life was before receiving city hukou.

He earned his living by running an unlicensed mini-mart in a district of rural migrants, often sleeping on straw mats in the park while playing hide-and-seek with the police.

“They will organize large teams of volunteers and officers to knock on doors at night to weed out people without hukou,” Yang said.

Zhengzhou’s government did not respond to Reuters questions.

Once the permit was granted, Yang’s prospects improved.

In addition to expanding his business, he bought a second house – something only hukou holders could afford – and his first car, a locally made Changan 50 minivan. He enjoyed a more active social life.

Yang said, “At that time, not many people could afford private vehicles. Pretty girls would ask me to drive them for fun.” “And I did!”

($1 = 7.1233 Chinese yuan renminbi)

