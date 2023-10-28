China’s economy seems to be improving. What this could mean for the markets.

This commentary was recently issued by money managers, research firms and market newspaper writers and is edited by Barron’s.

the Daily

Gavekal Research

27 October: Over the past five years or so, China has been experiencing one disappointment after another for equity investors (though not for government bond investors). It wasn’t long ago that global investors really cared about Chinese policy changes and moves in Chinese markets.

Today there is no thought about China. Nevertheless, China remains the world’s second largest economy, and most recent data releases indicate that growth bottomed out in the second quarter, and the Chinese economy has since been on a recovery. The government is also busy stimulating the domestic economy and injecting new capital – even if government investments have met with little enthusiasm so far.

In any case, if China proves to be a catalyst for the stabilization of global equity markets, we are likely to see a significant rotation within and between markets. Non-US markets will outperform the US, cyclical and industrial markets will outperform technology, and the yield curve is likely to steepen further.

Louis-Vincent gave

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

Hedging with Bitcoin, Gold

lead-lag report

Lead-lag publishing

27 October: For the most part, we have seen Bitcoin act like a growth stock under more normal market conditions over the past several years. However, the rally we have seen in October looks somewhat different. There is a lot of noise right now about possible approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds by the SEC, but when considered in combination with other asset classes, I think we are looking at a structural rescue.

Gold alongside Bitcoin is one asset that is telling this story. The precious metal is currently posting its best performance since March, at the same time as Bitcoin is posting its best performance since the first quarter. The fact that both of these rallies are happening at the same time suggests that investors are being attracted to non-financial system assets right now, not necessarily less volatile assets (although that may be evidenced by the behavior of defensive equities). Looks like this is probably happening too).

Michael A. Gayed

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

etf outflows

highlight

NDR-Ned Davis Research

26 October: Last week, investors pulled nearly $3.3 billion from stock and bond ETFs amid rising Treasury yields, slow earnings reports and falling stock markets. It was the first week of simultaneous outflows for stocks and bonds since the week ended August 18. Before this, it was last at a market low in September 2022.

Outflows from both stocks and bonds in the same week are a rare, but not uncommon occurrence. Over the past decade, this has occurred on average a little more than twice per year and has served as a signal of extreme pessimism.

matt bauer

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

Q3 GDP: As good as it can be?

economic update

sector financial

26 October: The Bureau of Economic Analysis’s preliminary estimate puts Q3 real gross-domestic-product growth at an annual rate of 4.9%, slightly ahead of our above-consensus forecast of 4.8% growth. As we had anticipated, consumer spending, government spending and a faster pace of non-agricultural trade inventory accumulation were the main drivers of third quarter growth, but contrary to our expectations, preliminary estimates indicate a slightly larger trade deficit which would be a minor drag on growth. Working as.

This is a perfect justification of our standard disclaimer that the preliminary estimate of GDP in any quarter is based on highly incomplete source data and is subject to meaningful revision.

That said, the early Q3 print is consistent with the bullish tone of recent economic data, at least on the surface, which leaves two alternative views about how to explain the strong Q3 growth. One explanation is that the economy is largely immune to the effects of higher interest rates and what many have been seeing as an inevitable recession for some time is off the table. The alternative view is that the burst of growth in Q3 is unsustainable, largely a function of one-time support that will soon wear off, and while perhaps less likely than it seems, a recession is still unlikely. – Very distant future.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

We lean more towards the second interpretation than the former.

As anyone who knows the breed can attest, Greyhounds can run very fast indeed. They can’t run really, really fast for very long. In this sense, we see the economy as more of a sprinter than a marathon runner in Q3, and the rewards of that effort will come in the Q4 data.

Richard F. moody

Meanwhile in Congress…

Washington Watch

BTIG

26 October: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) supports extending government funding until January or April 15 if the appropriations bills are not passed on time. The government is currently funded until November 17, and this remains the closest deadline to keep in mind.

Johnson has outlined a plan to begin voting on appropriations packages as soon as possible, but legislating is complex, and we will need to see action before dismissing the shutdown risk. Many have suggested that Johnson securing all GOP votes for the speakership would suggest that there would be a deal on the government funding measure, but that approach would include House GOP demands on top-line spending figures, Ukraine’s funding demands. There is a lack of understanding of the political complexity and. /Or appreciation of deadlines on Capitol Hill.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

That said, the market should look beyond a government shutdown, as the risk of default, tied to the debt ceiling, is not on the table for this upcoming fight.

Isaac Boltanski, Isabelle Bandoroff

To be considered for this section, content, along with the author’s name and address, should be sent to [email protected].

Source: www.barrons.com