China’s economy is in serious trouble

The word to describe China’s economy in 2023 is bumpy. China’s GDP grew 6.3 percent in the second quarter, below market expectations, after a better-than-expected 4.5 percent growth in the first quarter of 2023 following three years of strict COVID-19 containment policies. Despite the pessimism, GDP growth in the third quarter once again outperformed expectations, reaching 4.9 percent. The fourth quarter saw GDP growth of 5.2 percent, which also mirrors China’s annual growth rate in 2023.

China’s high-tech industry and service sectors showed resilience. The strong growth in high-tech industries can be attributed in part to the continued support of the Chinese government. Beijing has recognized the potential of high-tech companies to spur economic growth and innovation and this support is expected to continue.

In 2023, the services sector gained significant momentum due to increased consumer and business demand as China lifted COVID-19 restrictions. The services sector contributed 5.8 percent to national economic growth, outperforming agriculture and industrial production.

Despite these strong economic performances, China’s economy faces significant challenges, including declining property investment, rising credit risks and weak consumption growth, which pose downside risks to China’s growth trajectory in the near term.

Contraction in the property market is nothing new. This stems from a series of policy crackdowns initiated in late 2020, notably the ‘Three Red Lines’ policy, designed to reduce substantial exposures among many property developers with rising debt. Beijing has since repeatedly stressed that housing is for living, not speculation, reaffirming its determination to control risks in the housing market.

Despite a persistent decline in residential investment, the real estate sector showed signs of recovery in 2023 thanks to more favorable policies. In January 2023, the government announced a 21-point plan to improve the balance sheets of high-quality property developers. Beijing also eased mortgage policies and eased requirements for first-home buyers to boost buyer confidence. There may be a rapidly expanding property market, but a smaller market with better developers and closer government monitoring is likely to be the future.

Local governments in China are struggling with high levels of debt, becoming another potential catalyst for a debt crisis. The debt crisis was particularly worrying in 2023 due to a slower than expected economic recovery in some regions and a prolonged downturn in the property market. In some provinces, these two factors hindered the ability of their governments to repay the debt.

Beijing’s concerns led to reforms of the local financial regulatory framework in March 2023. The government has also initiated a gradual restructuring of local government debt. This includes eliminating existing debts, extending loan terms at lower interest rates and issuing special purpose bonds to finance large infrastructure projects. Beijing must strike a balance between preventing crises and establishing a sustainable path for local government budgets.

China’s weak consumption growth is a structural problem as well as a cyclical problem. Historically, China’s domestic consumption-to-GDP ratio has been low compared to other comparable countries, at 56 percent compared to 66 percent in India and 67 percent in Thailand, while the average consumption-to-GDP ratio in most advanced economies has been low. The GDP ratio is approximately 80 percent. This is partly due to the catch-up policy that China has adopted since its reforms in the 1980s. This strategy aims to grow the economy by using household savings to subsidize entrepreneurs while suppressing consumption.

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the situation by damaging the balance sheets of many families due to decline in income and lack of financial support. Youth unemployment also increased. Despite growth in retail sales and services, recovery in consumption of durable goods and big-ticket items remained sluggish in 2023. Chinese households remain hesitant to spend and appear to lack confidence in the market outlook.

The government recognized the challenging fiscal situation and actively implemented a series of fiscal and monetary policies. But those policies mainly targeted businesses rather than households. This inequality is caused by China’s inadequate social security network, which prevents the central government from providing direct relief to families. Addressing this issue requires long-term structural reforms.

On 11-12 December 2023, China held its annual Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing. The meeting reiterated the importance of growth and development – ​​but this time underpinned by innovation and sustainability. The conference continued to underline the pressures of insufficient demand and weak societal expectations, while identifying new issues such as excess capacity in some industries, hidden risks, sticking points in the domestic macroeconomic cycle and increasing uncertainty in the external environment.

The 2023 summit in its official statement laid out stable expectations ahead of stabilizing growth and employment. This points to the growing challenge of addressing long-standing weaknesses in domestic confidence. The conference also focused on key risk areas including real estate, local government debt and small and medium financial institutions.

The conference proposed to establish a new development model for property developers, with 2024 likely to be the year when the outline of this new model will be formalised. As far as local government debts are concerned, Beijing called on major provinces to contribute to the overall debt restructuring effort.

China is constantly facing difficult challenges. It has correctly identified the domestic market as the main driver of growth, while recognizing that the external environment is too volatile to be relied upon. China’s structural challenges – its paltry social security system, rigid household registration system, aging population and rising labor costs – cannot be solved rapidly. Three years of strict COVID-19 controls prevented an unimaginable health and economic disaster but disrupted China’s long-term growth path.

