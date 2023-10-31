China’s economy has faltered since the country emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown late last year.

Factory activity declined in October, while foreign investment fell 34% in September.

Experts say the country is at risk of a debt-deflation crisis that could “ruin a decade” for its economy.

Data from September and October show China’s economy is further faltering, with factory activity declining and foreign investment seeing a significant decline.

Factory activity declined in the month of October, with China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index falling into restrictive territory at 49.5. This contrasts with the modest expansion seen during the month of September, when factory activity reached 50.2.

Meanwhile, foreign direct investment declined 34% year-on-year in September. According to a recent Financial Times analysis of China’s Commerce Ministry data. This is the biggest monthly decline ever recorded by the ministry, the fifth straight month of double-digit decline.

The figures are the latest data points showing how China has failed to rapidly grow its economy following the pandemic.

While GDP grew 4.9% last quarter, it has largely struggled since Beijing rolled back its zero-COVID policies, and is now facing a number of balancing problems.

The growth in demand has been slow, posing a risk of deflation in the economy. Youth unemployment is rising, and the country’s heavily indebted property market is in deep decline.

Fearing a faltering economy and curbs on foreign trade activities, investors have been pulling money out of the country’s markets this year and selling assets at a record pace.

China’s own wealthy citizens are reportedly turning to underground networks to move their wealth out of the country. And despite market support measures, Chinese shares have suffered a selloff this year, with the CSI 300 index down 8% from January levels.

Experts say the nation could be at risk of a debt-deflation crisis or a lost decade, a period of stagnation similar to Japan’s economy in the 1990s.

