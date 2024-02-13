China’s destruction cycle: Dramatically smaller (and older) population could cause devastating global recession

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

China has announced that its population will decrease from 1.4118 to 1.4097 billion in 2023. United Nations forecasts show China’s population will decline to 1.313 billion by 2050 and then decline to about 800 million by 2100. This is a significant change and its impact will extend beyond its borders.

There are two trends that underlie such demographic shifts. First is the aging population, in which the percentage of those aged 60 years and above currently exceeds 20% of the total population. Second, the birth rate has declined significantly, from 17.86 million in 2016 to 9.02 million in 2023. Such changes could have multiple interrelated economic consequences that could ultimately impact China’s economic well-being in the medium to long term and reverberate globally.

By 2040, more than a quarter of China’s population will be over 60 and less economically active (the retirement age for men is 60 and for women it is 50–55). This will put pressure on China’s pension and elderly care systems, with some predictions indicating that the pension system could become insolvent by 2035.

To avoid pension issues putting a strain on public resources, possible scenarios include raising the retirement age to force people to work longer, increasing taxes to meet additional pension needs, and reducing current benefits. .

Changes in the health care system to cope with population change may leave many people feeling less affluent or unhappy with diminishing services. This may result in some degree of political instability.

Furthermore, as the elderly’s dependence on their children increases, levels of household consumption, savings and investment are likely to decline, which in turn has a negative impact on the overall health of the economy.

reduction in labor force

As older workers retire, there will be fewer people of working age in the total population, and therefore available to work. For example, taking measures to help older people continue working longer could become fundamental to long-term economic growth and maintaining per capita GDP levels. Yet, as noted above, such measures may be politically unpopular.

Productivity gains (GDP per employed person) may also be affected by a smaller workforce and aging. Some studies have found evidence that labor productivity (production per work hour) varies with age. It begins to increase as a person enters the labor market, then stabilizes between ages 30 and 40, and eventually declines as a person’s working life ends.

Population change can lead to a “doom loop”, where one economic situation produces negative effects and then another and another. As low productivity begins to impact production in particular sectors, China may be forced to increase imports to meet demand in those industries.

This can significantly impact innovation and entrepreneurship resulting in further loss of productivity. New ideas accelerate economic development. The size of the workforce affects innovation because as the number of employed individuals decreases, the pool of new ideas narrows.

If population growth becomes negative or goes to zero, the knowledge behind those ideas becomes stagnant. Furthermore, there is evidence that the peak of an individual’s innovative activities and scientific output occurs around the age of 30 and 40.

Current demographic trends are therefore likely to stunt technological progress and innovation in China. Innovation is necessary to maintain and improve the standard of living, as the result of population decline can put pressure on the quality of life.

Also, studies show that population aging may negatively impact entrepreneurship as the percentage of youth is positively associated with entrepreneurial activities. This hampers the dynamism of the economy and contributes to slow economic growth.

China’s economic growth depends on productivity and employment growth. Economic growth is driven by the effective combination of labor and capital (money) to generate services or products.

This requires constant or increasing population size. Importantly, with its population shrinking, China will need to increase its per capita productivity to sustain economic growth.

As we have seen, sugar productivity is also likely to decline as a result of demographic changes. Therefore, it is expected that the Chinese economy will experience slower economic growth, for example, a decrease in the number of shoppers or consumers which will directly affect the retail trade sector.

Moreover, lower demand is likely to aggravate the ongoing crisis in the property sector. Fewer people able to buy property will mean a fall in prices.

And prices rise outside China

China is the world’s second-largest market, accounting for more than a third of world growth and the second-largest importer, so any changes will have global ramifications.

For example, in Brazil and South Africa, which are important trading partners with China, these population changes could reduce demand for their exports. This may result in lower employment levels in those countries as exporting companies are forced to reduce operations.

As productivity in China declines, its trading partners may be forced to import products from other economies, resulting in higher prices for their products. Furthermore, emerging economies such as Thailand and Vietnam that are dependent on Chinese outbound tourism will experience significant declines in all tourism-related sectors such as transportation and hospitality as the effects of population change will reduce the number of people able to travel abroad.

Multinational corporations will also feel the decline in demand as the Chinese consumer market is a large source of their revenue. The impact is likely to be global as suppliers and workers around the world see jobs disappear. In short, as a recent OECD report notes, a sharp economic slowdown in China will drag down global growth, the effects of which could be devastating.

provided by conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Citation:China’s Destruction Cycle: Dramatically smaller (and older) population could cause devastating global recession (2024, 13 February) Retrieved 13 February 2024

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Source: phys.org