China’s deflation gets worse as economic pressures increase

China’s consumer prices fell 0.5 percent year on year in November, the sharpest decline in three years, as the world’s second-largest economy grapples with worsening deflation.

The decline exceeded the 0.2 percent decline in consumer prices forecast by a Bloomberg survey of economists and surpassed October’s 0.2 percent decline.

Producer prices, which are measured at the factory gate and driven largely by the cost of commodities and raw materials, fell 3 percent and remain in negative territory from last year.

Consumer prices entered deflation territory in July and rose briefly in August before falling again in October. The deflationary trend adds to the multiple economic pressures facing the country’s policymakers, including a lack of liquidity in the property sector, weak trade data and a slow recovery from three years of post-COVID lockdowns and border closures.

Consumer demand is struggling to grow at all in 2023, while policymakers have set an economic growth target of just 5 percent, the lowest rate in decades.

Beijing has faced calls to increase stimulus this year in the wake of a prolonged property slump after many developers defaulted. The government has cut key lending rates and issued new bonds to support growth, but has stopped short of any major relief package for developers.

China’s leader Xi Jinping warned this week that the country’s economic recovery was still at a “critical stage” as authorities promised to step up fiscal and monetary support.

Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday cut its outlook on China’s sovereign credit rating to negative, citing rising risks of a slowdown in medium-term economic growth and the growing possibility of more fiscal aid to vulnerable sectors.

Economic momentum in China has been hit in recent months by the default of Country Garden, the country’s largest private developer by sales, as well as turmoil at investment company Zhongzhi in a sign of the spillover effects of the troubled real estate market. Is.

Policymakers in August stopped publishing youth unemployment data after the metric hit record levels since they began reporting in 2019.

Consumer prices have been hit this year by falling prices for pork, a key component in the basket of goods in China’s consumer index. Food prices fell by 4.2 percent in November.

The prolonged weakness in consumer prices contrasts with inflation in other major economies after they lifted COVID-19 measures and pointed to weak demand from households due to continued caution in their spending. This week’s data showed imports declined 0.6 percent last month.

Next week’s data will indicate the pace of retail sales growth in November. In October, they rose 7.6 percent, boosted by the low-base effect from a year earlier, when Covid shutdowns intensified just before being abruptly abandoned at the end of the year.

