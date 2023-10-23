China’s crackdown on cyber scams in Southeast Asia leaves thousands stranded but networks remain intact

BANGKOK (AP) — Zhang Hongliang, a former restaurant manager in central China, worked various jobs inside and outside China to support his family after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, a job offer teaching Chinese cooking at a restaurant led him to a cyber-scam complex in Myanmar, where he recruited Chinese people to give up their savings for fraudulent investment schemes through social media platforms. The order to woo was given.

Zhang is one of thousands of people, most of them not Chinese, caught up in a cyber scam network run by powerful Chinese criminal syndicates in Southeast Asia. Regional and Chinese authorities have captured thousands of people in the crackdown, but experts say they are failing to dismantle the local elites and criminal networks that are responsible for running the schemes.

When scams stop operating in one place they often resurface elsewhere. The problem is an embarrassment to Beijing and is discouraging ordinary Chinese from traveling to Southeast Asia out of fear that they could be defrauded or kidnapped and lured into cyber scams.

In recent years, media reports have revealed examples of youths being lured to places in Cambodia or Myanmar for high-paying jobs, and then forced to work as fraudsters. Rescue organizations say people are routinely beaten or face physical punishment such as being forced to run laps if they do not perform well.

In August, China, Thailand, Laos and Myanmar agreed to set up a joint police operations center to combat cyber scams in the region. On October 10, China’s Ministry of Public Security announced that its “Summer Operation” had successfully repatriated 2,317 scam suspects from northern Myanmar to China.

China calls such people suspects, although experts say most of them are victims who were forced to work for criminals. They question how they will be treated when they return to China.

The schemes, located in countries such as Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, are run by Chinese owners in collusion with local elites. Many are located in places where China has funded large construction projects through leader Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative.

Myanmar’s border areas have long been a magnet for criminals – including historically drug growers and smugglers – due to lax law enforcement. Such places are usually under the control of ethnic minority armed groups that are either opposed to or affiliated with Myanmar’s central government. Some people also cooperate with organized crime gangs.

“From the Chinese government’s perspective, it is a source of extreme embarrassment that you have so many Chinese criminals operating throughout Southeast Asia,” said Jason Tower, an expert on transnational crime at the United States Institute of Peace.

The syndicate is also known for “pig slaughter”, where scammers lure individuals, often half a world away, into investing their money in fraudulent schemes after duping them into digital romance.

Scammers divide their targets into two categories: Chinese and non-Chinese. They use scripts, images of models and influencers, and translation software to trick people they contact over the phone or online into giving them their money. Victims can be anywhere in the world.

Criminals are “riding on the shoulders of the Belt and Road Initiative,” said Tower, who outlined ties between criminals and Chinese state enterprises, think tanks and government officials in a 2020 report written for the United States Institute of Peace .

Zhang was working in Thailand and visiting Laos on a visa when he met the man who lured him to a scam compound in Myanmar. Giving his last name as Gao, he claimed to be a broker and travel agent for Chinese living in Thailand. Zhang and his wife wanted extra money for in vitro fertilization to have another child. Gao suggested he go to work in Myawaddy, in Kayin State in eastern Myanmar, and teach a local chef how to cook Chinese dishes at Gao’s new restaurant. The salary will be double that of Zhang in China.

Zhang was cautious. Since the 2021 coup, military-controlled Myanmar has been embroiled in civil conflict. But Gao reassured him that he would not do anything illegal and said that the restaurant would have plenty of customers as there were many cyber scammed businesses operating in the area.

It may have raised a red flag, but it was only after reaching Myanmar that Zhang realized his predicament. He asked to go back home saying there was a family emergency. His family helped him pay off the approximately 40,000 yuan ($5,472) Gao claimed he owed them, and he fled to Thailand by swimming in the Moi River one night, where he turned himself in to Thai police. He was handed over, who contacted the police. Chinese Embassy.

Zhang showed the AP copies of his deportation notice from Thai immigration police and a temporary ID card. He returned to China in late June and was questioned by Chinese police but not detained. He is sharing his story on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to warn others of the risks and says people often contact him about relatives caught in cyber scams.

“We all went out with this amazing feeling of hope, but then reality hit us,” he said.

In total, China has detained about 4,000 suspects and returned them to China.

The Ministry of Public Security claimed “successful results” through operations in coordination with Myanmar authorities. On Monday, they announced that they had repatriated another 2,349 people. The ministry did not respond to a faxed request for comment.

A 31-year-old former chef who was trafficked to Myanmar’s Wa state earlier this year said he watched as his company handed over four people to Chinese police with little fanfare in September. Other companies did the same, said the man, who was trafficked to Myanmar and later rescued by a nonprofit organization. He declined to give his name for fear of government retribution, and The Associated Press could not independently verify his account.

Experts say that overall, the enforcement actions do not appear to be very broad. The groups now based in Myanmar were originally based in Cambodia. When Cambodia cracked down on online gambling gangs and illegal casinos in 2019, many groups moved to less well-policed ​​areas in Myanmar. Some were taken over by rival gangs.

China’s efforts to improve its image have not yet made much progress, said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political science professor at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University.

“You can crack down on these symptoms and manifestations … that you may see in borderline areas,” he said, “but they will come back unless you have a really sustained effort.”

AP researcher Wanqing Chen in Beijing and AP writers Grant Peck and Jintamas Saksornchai in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com