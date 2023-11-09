China’s consumer price index declined 0.2% year-on-year in October, more than the expected 0.1% decline.

The producer price index fell 2.6% last month, the 13th consecutive month of decline.

An employee works on an assembly line of LED lighting products in China.

VCG | Visual China Group | getty images

China’s consumer prices fell in October as the world’s second-largest economy grappled with an uneven post-Covid recovery.

Data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed the consumer price index declined 0.2% year-on-year in October, more than the 0.1% decline expected by economists polled by Reuters.

This comes after China’s CPI remained unexpectedly flat in September, highlighting the need for further policy support.

Producer prices fell 2.6%, slightly less than the expected 2.7% decline and in negative territory for the 13th consecutive month. China’s PPI stood at 2.5% in September, suggesting factory deflation pressures persist.

“China is still in a deflationary environment. Domestic demand remains sluggish,” said Ziwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Beijing has provided targeted policy support, even though recent data shows growth remains slow. The ongoing debt crisis at China’s two biggest real estate developers is further damaging consumer confidence. China’s property sector makes up about 30% of its economy.

“With the budget deficit widening and property developers potentially getting support from the government, domestic demand is likely to recover next year,” Zhang said.

Investors will now look to this year’s Singles Day shopping festival, which ends on November 11, to assess the strength of Chinese consumption.

But the enthusiasm about the shopping festival has reduced.

“I think this year’s Singles Day sales are not meeting expectations,” Hao Hong, partner and chief economist at Groww Investment Group, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”

“Since last year, people have stopped spending a lot of money on Singles Day sales, so this is going to be a year with fewer sales,” Hong said.

Source: www.cnbc.com