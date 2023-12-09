China’s consumer prices fall fastest in three years, factory-gate deflation deepens

[1/4]People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road, the main shopping area, before the National Day holiday in Shanghai, China on September 26, 2023. Reuters/Eli Song/File Photo Get licensing rights

November CPI -0.5% y/y vs -0.2% in October

November CPI -0.5% m/m vs -0.1% in October

November PPI -3.0% y/y vs -2.6% in October

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) – China’s consumer prices fell by the fastest time in three years in November while factory-gate deflation deepened, suggesting rising deflation pressures as weak domestic demand casts doubt on the economic recovery. Have given.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Saturday that the consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.5% from a year earlier and in October.

That was deeper than the average forecast of a 0.1% decline year-on-year and month-on-month in a Reuters poll. The year-on-year decline in CPI was the sharpest since November 2020.

The numbers add to recent mixed trade data and manufacturing surveys that have kept alive calls for further policy support to boost growth.

Xu Tianchen, senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said the data would be worrying for policymakers and cited three main factors behind it: falling global energy prices, the fading of the winter travel boom and chronic supply glut.

“Downward pressure will continue to increase in 2024 as developers and local governments continue to reduce debt and global growth is expected to slow,” Xu said.

Excluding food and fuel prices, year-on-year core inflation was 0.6%, the same as October.

Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle, said the weak core CPI reading is a warning about continued sluggish demand, which should be a policy priority for China if it is to deliver more sustainable and balanced growth.

Although consumer prices in the world’s second-largest economy have teetered on the brink of deflation in recent months, China’s central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said last week inflation was expected to “move upward.”

The producer price index (PPI) fell 3.0% year-on-year compared with a 2.6% decline in October, the 14th consecutive month of decline and the steepest decline since August. Economists had predicted a 2.8% decline in November.

China’s economy has been battling a number of headwinds this year, including rising local government debt, a poor housing market and weak demand at home and abroad. Chinese consumers have been tightening their wallets, especially wary of uncertainties in the elusive economic recovery.

Moody’s issued a warning on Tuesday to downgrade China’s credit rating, saying the costs of bailing out local governments and state firms and controlling the property crisis will weigh on the economy.

China’s Finance Ministry described the decision as disappointing and said the economy would be back on track and the risks were controllable.

The ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body, the Politburo, was quoted by state media on Friday as saying that officials will boost domestic demand and step up economic recovery in 2024.

Markets are awaiting more government stimulus at the annual agenda-setting “Central Economic Action Conference” later this month.

Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Ella Cao and Ryan Wu; Editing by William Mallard and Edmund Claman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com