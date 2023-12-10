China's consumer prices fall by the steepest since November 2020

NBS chief statistician Dong Lijuan blamed the decline on downward pressure on energy and food prices.

Year-on-year core inflation, excluding food and fuel prices, remained at 0.6 percent, the same as in October, highlighting the difficulties in China’s post-Covid recovery.

“Deflation pressure has increased due to weak domestic demand. This highlights the importance of more supportive fiscal policy to boost domestic demand and avoid further falls in prices,” said Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management.

China’s producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, fell 3 percent for the 14th consecutive month in November after falling 2.6 percent in October.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI declined 0.3 percent, after a similar reading in October.

Dong said the decline was a result of falling fuel prices and weak demand for industrial products.

Despite all pandemic restrictions being lifted earlier this year, China’s economy is facing many difficulties internally and externally. These include sluggish domestic consumption, local government credit risks, an ailing property sector and volatile exports due to slowing global growth.

Many measures taken to stabilize the Chinese economy have so far failed to halt the downward trend.

International ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday cut the outlook on Chinese sovereign bonds to negative from stable, citing the costs of bailing out local governments and state enterprises and maintaining the property sector. Beijing said it was “disappointed” by the rating downgrade.

However, Moody’s kept its rating for China’s sovereign bonds unchanged at A1, meaning they were still upper-medium investment grade.

Meeting with representatives from outside the ruling Communist Party on Wednesday, President Xi Jinping said China’s economic recovery was still “at a critical stage.”

He also called for efforts to stabilize economic fundamentals and counter negative narratives about the Chinese economy to help attract foreign capital and boost business growth, according to state news agency Xinhua.



Promising to continue to implement active fiscal policies and prudent monetary policies, the Politburo said the economic recovery is on the right track and strengthening it will be a priority in the coming year.

While the recent strength in China’s exports has been at least partly driven by companies cutting prices to gain market share, Capital Economics analysts said they did not expect the resilience to last.

