China's consumer prices fall again as recovery falters

October CPI -0.2% y/y vs 0.0% in September

October CPI -0.1% m/m vs. +0.2% in September

October PPI -2.6% y/y vs -2.5% in September

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) – China’s consumer prices eased in October as key indicators of domestic demand pointed to weakness not seen since the pandemic, while factory-gate deflation deepened, pushing broad-based Doubts arose over the possibility of economic recovery. ,

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Thursday that the consumer price index (CPI) dropped 0.2% in October from a year earlier and fell 0.1% from September.

The decline is less than the average 0.1% decline year-on-year and the month-on-month reading estimated in a Reuters poll. Both indicators were last negative at the same time in November 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pork prices fell another 30.1% amid an oversupply of hogs and weak demand, sharper than a 22% decline in September.

However, even core inflation, which excludes food and fuel prices, slowed to 0.6% in October from 0.8% in September, amid China’s continued battle with disinflationary forces and the government’s scheduled full-year inflation. Headline inflation points to the risk of missing the target again. About 3%.

Consumer prices fell into deflation in July and returned to positive territory in August but remained stable in September. Factory deflation continued for the 13th consecutive month in October.

Combined with other economic indicators, the fourth-quarter data so far suggests a meaningful recovery may be unlikely in the world’s second-largest economy.

“The data shows that tackling persistent inflation amid weak demand remains a challenge for Chinese policymakers,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle.

“An appropriate policy mix and more supportive measures are needed to prevent the economy from suffering a decline in inflation expectations that could threaten business confidence and household spending.”

Month-on-month, the CPI declined 0.1%, compared with a 0.2% gain in September.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 2.6% year-on-year, compared with a 2.5% decline in September. Economists had predicted a 2.7% decline in October.

Officials have repeatedly downplayed the risks.

“There is no deflation in China and there will be no deflation in the future,” a Bureau of Statistics official said in August.

Beijing is accelerating measures to support the broader economy, including issuing 1 trillion yuan ($137.43 billion) of sovereign bonds and allowing local governments to frontload part of their 2024 bond quotas.

But the asset crisis, local credit risks and policy differences with the West all complicate the recovery process.

Recent indicators of the economy have been mixed.

China’s imports unexpectedly increased in October while exports declined sharply. Meanwhile, the official purchasing managers’ index showed an unexpected contraction in factory activity and slowing services activity last month.

China also recorded its first quarterly loss in foreign direct investment (FDI), underscoring capital outflow pressure following “de-risking” moves by Western governments.

“We expect China’s economy to grow by 5.0% in 2023, followed by 4.0% growth in 2024 and 2025, in line with the target set by the authorities,” Moody’s said on Thursday.

“However, we see a downside risk to China’s trend growth due to structural factors.”

Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao and Ryan Wu; Editing by Sam Holmes

