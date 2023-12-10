China's Central Bank is dumping US dollars into the currency market

China’s Central Bank dumped US dollars in the currency market for three consecutive days in December this month. Chinese state banks sold US dollars in spot foreign exchange in retaliation for Moody’s negative rating on the yuan. Rating agency Moody’s downgraded the Chinese yuan’s outlook to negative, and China did not take the move lightly. BRICS member China resorted to selling US dollars in an attempt to keep the Chinese yuan from falling.

According to Reuters report, BRICS country China sold US dollars in the currency market for three consecutive days from December 5 to 8. While China aggressively sold the US dollar on Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday’s selloff was mild.

State banks were seen buying Chinese yuan immediately after dumping US dollars in the spot forex market. The move is aimed at tilting the Chinese yuan into a favorable position against the US dollar. BRICS member China is using every trick to keep the Chinese yuan ahead of the US dollar in the markets.

BRICS: US dollar victim of Chinese attack

The US dollar is becoming the first victim of the aggression of both China and BRICS. The BRICS alliance is moving towards overthrowing the dominance of the US dollar and replacing it with local currencies. Although it has been successful in achieving the target so far, it still has a long way to go to overcome the US dollar.

This development could create financial imbalances in the US and have a serious impact on the financial markets. China is also convincing countries in Africa to ditch the US dollar and trade in the Chinese yuan for cross-border transactions. A handful of African countries are on the margins and may accept China’s ideology of de-dollarizing their core economies.

