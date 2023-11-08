China’s central bank: Don’t worry about growth – we’ll clear five percent

According to People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, China is expected to achieve its annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth target this year with a focus on a shift to a high-quality and sustainable expansion model, as That said in a speech posted. Central Bank website.

Beijing had set a growth target of about 5 percent for the current year.

However, some economists have expressed concerns that meeting the government’s growth objective may be challenging, given that incremental policy stimulus from Beijing may not be enough to stabilize the economy.

“Our country’s economy needs a reasonable growth rate, but more importantly, we need to achieve high-quality and sustainable development,” Pan said. Changing the economic growth mode is more important than achieving high growth rates.

Penn said the central bank intended to maintain reasonable credit growth, ensure adequate liquidity and optimize the use of underutilized financial resources, without providing specific details.

But some economists predict China’s economy will grow less than 5 percent both this year and next, as the property market, once the backbone of the world’s growth, faces challenges.

Citigroup forecasts 4.3% growth for 2023, while Barclays and ING forecast slightly more than 4.5%. Berenberg and Morgan Stanley are even more optimistic, forecasting strong growth of 4.7% for the same period.

“5% is a low hurdle, and reaching it doesn’t mean all of China’s growth concerns are gone,” said Robert Carnell, regional head of research for Asia-Pacific at ING.

The world’s second-largest economy has faced difficulties following a short post-Covid recovery, largely due to substantial debt as a result of decades of underinvestment in infrastructure investment and a property market collapse. These challenges pose risks not only to China but also to the global economy.

With a significant portion of household wealth tied up in the struggling property market, along with rising youth unemployment, weak consumer demand and the reluctance of financially stressed private enterprises to invest, policymakers face a difficult task in reviving economic growth. Have to face.

The IMF’s projections on Chinese growth have fluctuated. The worse-than-expected performance will dash any global post-Covid rebound.

Source: www.cityam.com