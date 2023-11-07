By Josh Yeh

HONG KONG (Reuters) – ByteDance’s virtual reality (VR) arm Pico will cut jobs and make its biggest changes since being acquired by the TikTok maker two years ago, laying off three people as global demand for VR headsets declines. There is direct information. Said the thing.

China-based Pico held an internal meeting on Tuesday to announce that the unit would retain its hardware team, but most of its software team would be folded back into ByteDance’s own product development team, the people told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Told because they were not authorized to do so. Speak in public.

The meeting did not specify how many jobs would be cut as a result, but three of the people said “hundreds” of Pico employees globally were expected to be affected.

Pico said in a statement it was restructuring the business to focus more on hardware and core technologies, but declined to comment on potential job cuts.

The restructuring is a blow to ByteDance as its 2021 acquisition of Pico, which valued the VR company at more than $1 billion, was seen as an attempt to take over the Chinese group’s Meta platform’s Quest line of VR headsets .

However, demand for VR has declined this year. Augmented reality (AR) and VR headset shipments have declined for the past four consecutive quarters, with volume falling 44.6% year-on-year during the second quarter, according to data from research firm IDC for the year ended June 30.

Since the acquisition, Pico has been aggressively expanding its presence in and outside China. In China, it has become the leading VR producer in terms of total shipments and globally it is behind only Meta.

But ByteDance has scaled back efforts to develop Pico as a brand in recent months as prospects dim, the two people said. Several senior managers have left Pico this year, one of the people said.

ByteDance declined to comment on the change in Pico’s position and the change of senior personnel as a strategic priority within the company.

ByteDance said last month that it was committed to the VR industry in the long term following media reports that it planned to phase out Pico.

(Reporting by Josh Yeh; Editing by Jamie Freed)

