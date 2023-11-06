China’s brokerage firms surge as regulator proposes wider capital access

(Bloomberg) — Chinese brokerages rose after authorities eased capital requirements for companies and signaled support for more acquisitions.

Guolian Securities Co. rose as much as 10% in Shanghai by the daily limit, leading gains among peers. Citic Securities Co., Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co. and Huatai Securities Co. also advanced. Meanwhile, China International Capital Corp shares jumped 7.9% in Hong Kong.

Driving the rally was a sweeping proposal by the country’s securities regulator to ease risk controls for the sector, where it aims to reduce capital requirements for certain assets to allow brokerages to deploy more capital. This comes after a report by a top government industry newspaper cited regulatory support for mergers and acquisitions by major brokerages.

“Larger brokers will benefit most from the relaxation of the capital requirement, which will boost their leverage and returns on equity,” Citigroup Inc. analysts including Judy Zhang wrote in a note. His top picks for this sector are Huatai’s Onshore Shares and Citic’s H-Shares.

The City also expects to take further measures to attract insurers and pension funds to participate in the onshore market.

The latest signs of policy support follow steps taken by authorities in recent months to restore investor confidence, including slowing the pace of initial public offerings, curbing sales by some top shareholders, waiving stamp duty on stock transactions. This includes easing rules on cutting and margin trading.

State media China Securities Journal previously reported that officials were supportive of mergers and acquisitions of major brokerages to create a top-ranked investment bank. The move is in line with the government’s pledge to improve the quality of listed companies at the Financial Action Summit last month.

“Investors may take a closer look at securities companies under a single shareholder,” Citic Securities analysts including Tian Liang wrote in a note. “They can accelerate the M&A process under policy support.”

Meanwhile, Guolian Securities and Founder Securities Co. also increased interest in the companies following earlier announcements of mergers and acquisition deals. Guolian Securities said in a stock exchange filing in March that its controlling shareholder, Wuxi Guolian Development Group, bought shares in Minsheng Securities through a public auction.

