China’s biggest chip maker SMIC reports 80% decline in third-quarter profit

China’s biggest chip maker SMIC on Thursday reported an 80% decline in profit as the semiconductor crisis persisted.

SMIC is China’s largest foundry, which makes semiconductor chips that other companies design.

“In the China market, the high product inventory problem that started in the third quarter of last year has been eased and inventories have reduced to a relatively healthy level,” SMIC said on Friday.

BEIJING, CHINA – DECEMBER 04: A logo hangs on the Beijing branch building of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) on December 4, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

VCG | Visual China Group | getty images

China’s biggest chipmaker SMIC on Thursday reported an 80% drop in third-quarter profit as weakness in global demand hit foundries hard.

According to company data, net income for the quarter ended in September plunged 80% from a year earlier – which is steeper than the 64% decline recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

Here are SMIC’s Q3 results vs. LSEG consensus estimates:

Income: $1.621 billion, vs. $1.625 billion expected

$1.621 billion, vs. $1.625 billion expected Net income: $93.98 million, versus $165.1 million expected

SMIC, or Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company, reported revenue of $1.62 billion in the year’s third quarter, down 15% year-over-year. Net income for the period was $93.98 million, well short of analysts’ expectations of $165.1 million.

SMIC is China’s largest foundry, which makes semiconductor chips that other companies design. The firm is seen as a major hope for Beijing’s ambitions to boost its domestic semiconductor industry and catch up with rivals such as Taiwan’s TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung – even as the US continues to dominate China’s chipmaking technology and exports. But it has continued to be controlled.

“In the China market, the high product inventory problem that started in the third quarter of last year has been alleviated and inventories have reduced to relatively healthy levels,” SMIC said in its earnings call Friday morning.

“But US and European customer lists – they remain at historically high levels,” the company said.

The ongoing decline in demand for some chips used in consumer products such as memory has hit SMIC as well as its Asian rivals TSMC and Samsung.

Consumers are cutting back on purchases of consumer goods due to rising inflation. As a result, smartphone and PC makers are struggling with excess chip inventory and memory chip prices have declined.

SMIC, which also makes automotive chips, said inventories of such chips “are now at a relatively high level after three years of short supply” and have caused major customers to “reduce their orders.”

“After more than a year of market volatility, customers have experienced a turnaround in the defense sector this year from the aggressive expansion two years ago,” SMIC said.

Read more about tech and crypto from CNBC Pro

Global semiconductor sales for September rose 1.9% from a month earlier, showing signs of a chip recovery, data from the Semiconductor Industry Association said. globally, September sales fell 4.5% from a year earlier.

“Global semiconductor sales increased on a monthly basis for the seventh consecutive time in September, continuing the positive momentum the chip market has experienced during the middle part of this year,” said Semiconductor Industry President and CEO John Nefer. Organization.

“The long-term outlook for semiconductor demand remains strong, with chips enabling countless products the world depends on and giving rise to new, transformative technologies of the future,” Neifer said.

SMIC is in the news for the “breakthrough” 5G chip in Chinese tech giant Huawei’s new smartphone launched in September.

America has imposed sanctions on Huawei and SMIC.

In 2019, Huawei was placed on the US trade blacklist, which prohibits US companies from doing business with the Chinese company. The US also limited Huawei’s access to foreign-made semiconductors made with American technologies, and barred its agencies from receiving Huawei equipment or services.

SMIC was also placed on a US trade blacklist in 2020, limiting its ability to acquire some US technology by requiring exporters to apply for a license to sell to the company.

In a blow to US sanctions, teardown of Huawei’s latest Mate 60 Pro smartphone revealed the SMIC-made Kirin 9000s chip, which appears to support 5G despite US efforts to cut Huawei off from key technologies, including 5G chips.

The advanced 7-nanometer processor in Huawei’s new phone signals that China is seeing early progress in building self-reliance in science and technology as it pursues US efforts to curb Beijing’s rise. Analysts have previously said SMIC’s technology is several generations behind TSMC and Samsung.

Last year, Washington imposed sweeping export restrictions aimed at cutting off China’s access to advanced chip technology and equipment. These restrictions have isolated SMIC from major chip manufacturing equipment to produce the most advanced semiconductors.

SMIC said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to increase 1% to 3% from the third quarter.

Source: www.cnbc.com