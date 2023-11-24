China’s Belt and Road eyes smaller projects, greater use of yuan

(Bloomberg) — China said it will prioritize smaller projects and push for greater use of the Chinese currency through its Belt and Road Initiative, as President Xi Jinping renews his major investment program amid a slowing domestic economy and global skepticism. Want to breathe life into. More than the benefits of the project.

According to a government document laying out Xi’s 10-year vision, China will prioritize “small and beautiful” projects, focusing on projects with small investment, quick impact as well as tangible economic, social and environmental benefits. ” The “Project of the Century” was published on Friday.

The global infrastructure and trade initiative attracted an estimated $1 trillion in investment in the decade since its launch in 2013. But momentum has slowed in recent years as the pandemic and China’s recession have disrupted the global economy. Beijing has also faced accusations of being an irresponsible lender and leading countries to default.

The statement was issued by a government body that studies BRI-related planning and policies and coordinates efforts to implement the initiative. This confirmed the project’s recent shift away from large-scale infrastructure projects.

The average BRI deal size fell to $392 million in the first half of this year, 48% below the 2018 peak, according to the Center for Green Finance and Development, a think tank. At a forum last month marking the initiative’s 10th anniversary, Chinese officials emphasized sustainable loans and greener, more cost-effective projects.

a more global yuan

According to the document, China also plans to promote the internationalization of the yuan in BRI projects.

China will continuously advance the use of local currencies in bilateral cooperation with BRI countries, and “encourage greater use of the yuan in foreign investment by financial institutions,” the document reads.

Reiterating a pledge made in early 2015, Beijing said it would support foreign governments and companies with high credit ratings to sell yuan-denominated bonds in China. Meanwhile, eligible Chinese financial institutions and firms will be encouraged to sell bonds in yuan and foreign currencies abroad, with the funds raised invested in projects in BRI countries.

Such measures could increase international demand for the yuan, such as creating channels where foreign investors can invest their holdings in the Chinese currency, as Beijing moves ahead with its ambitions to boost the yuan’s global role.

