China’s ambassador calls for ‘putting aside differences’ to promote ‘rational’ ties, trade

OTTAWA — China’s ambassador to Canada says Ottawa’s allegations of foreign interference in Canadian elections are hurting economic ties — but he insists his country is not punishing Canada.

His comments come after years of diplomatic tension between the two countries.

Beijing detained Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig from late 2018 to 2021.

Meanwhile, China imposed a multi-year ban on meat and canola imports from Canada.

And a year after the Canadian government designated China as a disruptive global power and held Beijing responsible for foreign interference efforts, the Chinese government eased restrictions on group travel to Canada.

Analysts argue that these steps amount to economic pressure aimed at changing Canada’s policies.

But Chinese Ambassador Kang Peiwu doesn’t see things that way – and the head of a major trade group that advocates deepening trade ties argues it’s time for a rethink.

Kang Peiwu said in an interview, “China is not going to use trade as a weapon to fight against Canada or punish Canada. I believe that if we want to get relations back on the right track , So of course we have to create conditions.” With The Canadian Press.

“The important thing that needs to be done here is to make a rational study of what China looks like, what China’s policy is.”

University of Ottawa professor Andre Laliberté rejected Congress’s claim that China is not punishing Canada.

“This is absolutely not what the evidence is showing,” said Laliberté, who teaches a course on comparative politics in East Asia.

“It’s a blatant case of saying, ‘If you want to do business with us, you have to respect our terms, period,’” he said.

Congress said trade between the two countries continues to grow despite political tensions, with Beijing reporting a 17 per cent increase in Canadian exports of manufactured goods in the first eight months of 2023 year on year.

The University of Alberta’s China Institute believes trade and investment have surged since Beijing’s COVID-19 reopening earlier this year. In an analysis last month, it noted that while China’s economy has begun to slow, “despite high tensions, total Canada-China bilateral trade last year reached an all-time high.”

Those tensions include Spavor and Kovrig’s 1,019-day detention, which is widely seen as retaliation for the Vancouver arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant.

During that time, China banned imports of Canadian canola and pork, citing concerns about unspecified pests. The beef ban remains in place through December 2021, despite other countries lifting temporary measures within months of the discovery of an unusual case of mad cow disease in Alberta.

In August, China singled out Canada when it lifted COVID-19 restrictions on group tourism abroad. China’s Embassy in Ottawa said this was due to the federal Liberal government’s “promotion” of the issue of foreign interference. This is despite talks between the two governments aimed at increasing flights between the two countries.

In September, Ottawa appointed a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference in federal electoral processes and democratic institutions, including “China, Russia and other foreign states or non-state actors”.

In an interview on October 20, Congress suggested that Canada should seek common interests rather than pick fights.

“We hope and urge the Canadian side to have a rational perception of China and work in the same direction with the Chinese side, doing things on the basis of mutual respect and taking into account differences. Find common ground. “To improve relations, create a better environment instead of joining those who create new obstacles,” he said.

Lynette Ong, a leading China expert at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto, said Beijing has “a very covert way” of retaliating against countries that do not cooperate by barring imports on an arbitrary basis. are doing.

“They use reasons like excuses, or arbitrary health reasons. They’ll say that Canadian beef products, pork and canola oil don’t meet certain hygiene requirements – and they’re in charge of all the testing, so…so There’s nothing that Canada can really do,” said Ong, who is also a non-resident senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

“China can go ahead and say it hasn’t formally done anything in terms of trade coercion with Canada. But behind the scenes, I think people know what’s going on.”

Soon after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took office in 2015, he visited China in 2016 before signing an agreement aimed at boosting cooperation on trade, infrastructure and even military exercises. Tried to build a closer relationship with.

When then-President Donald Trump took office in 2017 and promised to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, liberals focused on those ties as part of an effort to diversify away from the US.

Work towards a Canada-China trade agreement stalled in 2018, when Beijing rejected Ottawa’s insistence on including labour, gender and environmental standards in such an agreement. Months later, Beijing arrested the men who became known around the world as the “Two Michaels.”

In late 2019, the Liberals announced that a China “framework” was in the works, transitioning into an “Indo-Pacific strategy” released later that year in early 2022. The shift reflects Canada’s growing focus on the region as a whole, with Ottawa looking to other countries as a counterbalance to China.

The strategy warns Canadian companies about “arbitrary application of Chinese laws” and calls China “an increasingly disruptive global power.” Congress rejected that characterization.

But Laliberté saw it this way: “He realized that there were a lot of problems in our bilateral relations, and he came to the conclusion that it would be much better to diversify.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said as much in an April speech. “My own country faced economic punishment for angering Beijing,” he said in Washington.

In September, Trudeau visited Southeast Asia as part of his effort to move away from China, and he told Bloomberg that China is “not a country that anyone can easily ignore” economically, but he That Ottawa is in no position to attempt reconciliation. ,

“Certainly not at this particular moment,” he said at an event in Singapore. “China has made decisions over the years that have made it difficult not only for Canada but for other countries to join in.”

This is a major change from the Liberal Party’s past enthusiasm for China. Former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien led two “Team Canada” trade missions to China in the 1990s. He still argues that Ottawa should cooperate more with Beijing given the long-term potential for economic growth.

“There is a lot of exaggeration in (media) stories, and we need dialogue,” Chrétien told China’s state broadcaster in an interview broadcast on November 1.

He said there will always be issues of disagreement between the two countries, but added that each government sets the tone. He said, “In any country, the leader makes the difference. Sometimes the perspective of the individuals is different.”

“Working together is in the best interests of the people of the West and the East.”

The Canada China Business Council, a non-partisan group that promotes trade across a variety of industries, says Ottawa could look to Australia, which has improved its relations with China after severe restrictions on market access.

“When countries are actively engaged with each other, fewer issues arise,” said Sarah Kutulakos, executive director of the council.

Beijing imposed hefty tariffs on everything from wine to barley after Australia called for a global investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state-run Global Times warned Australia, whose biggest trading partner is China, that getting too close to the US against China would mean the economy would “inevitably suffer a fatal blow.”

In April 2021, Australia canceled a state’s participation in a Chinese infrastructure plan, describing it as “inconsistent with Australia’s foreign policy or prejudicial to our foreign relations”. Beijing has also pushed back on the country’s efforts to limit foreign interference.

And yet trade is booming with frequent ministerial visits between the two countries, culminating in Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visiting Beijing last weekend to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Despite the heated rhetoric in Washington, the U.S. is maintaining a similar balance — and seeing an increase in exports like pet food, Kutulakos said.

“The base of people willing to buy our products (in China) is growing. But if we are not exporting and our competitors are, it means we are losing our position.”

Kutulkos said Congress’s call to resolve differences does not mean ignoring foreign interference, but being more strategic in discussing the issue.

“Raising issues like foreign interference is something we should definitely do. But if you don’t have a regular dialogue to do that, it doesn’t get raised at all. It’s not right to raise it in the Western press. I am also going to solve it,” she said.

“There will always be things we disagree on, but refusing to talk because you disagree will get you nowhere.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com