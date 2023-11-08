China’s 2023 development target within reach – China Bank Governor

China is expected to miss its annual gross domestic product growth target this year and the country must transform its growth model to pursue high-quality and sustainable expansion, the country’s central bank governor said on Wednesday. Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People’s Bank of China, said in a speech published on the central bank’s website that the pace of growth has recently improved due to a steady improvement in production and consumption, and employment and consumer prices remaining stable.

Beijing has set an economic growth target of about 5 percent for this year. “Our country’s economy needs a reasonable growth rate, but more importantly, we need to achieve high-quality and sustainable development,” Pan said. “It is more important to change the economic growth mode than to achieve higher growth rates.”

The central bank will maintain reasonable credit growth, maintain adequate liquidity, and “activate inefficiently used financial resources and improve the efficiency of fund utilization,” Pan said, without elaborating. Chinese leaders have pledged to allocate more financial resources to support technological innovation, advanced manufacturing and green development.

More attention will be paid to cross-cyclical and counter-cyclical adjustments in monetary policy deliberations, Pan said.

China is struggling to revive growth after a brief post-COVID-19 boom amid a prolonged property market slowdown and local government debt risks. Economic indicators released on Tuesday showed that imports unexpectedly rose in October while exports fell at a sharp pace. Pan said he would press financial institutions to keep stable financing channels open through property loans and bonds to help offset real estate’s weakness.

According to PAN, the central bank will also provide liquidity support to high debt sectors when needed. Pan also said he would strictly control investment in new projects in areas where the debt burden is high.

The central bank will keep the yuan basically stable, Pan said, preventing the formation of unilateral and self-reinforcing market expectations in the yuan and reducing the risk of overshooting the currency. The yuan has fallen more than 5 percent so far this year, making it one of the worst-performing Asian currencies.

