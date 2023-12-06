China, US need ethical financial competition

[Photo/Sipa]

China and the United States should cooperate and communicate with each other for their own interests and global development, especially after the leaders of the two countries met in San Francisco last month.

America has many advantages in the field of finance. For example, it has a highly developed financial market, a large bond market and holds a leading position in the derivatives market. The country monopolizes global financial infrastructure, dominates major international financial institutions and enjoys dollar status.

Some US senators introduced an act to sanction Chinese financial institutions that transact with any Russian financial institution using financial messaging systems other than SWIFT (such as China’s cross-border interbank payment system and Russia’s SPFS network). Make transactions.

The US also attempts to hinder the growth of the renminbi. It has clearly stated that China cannot profit from the digital currency and has tried to hinder the regional development of the renminbi and the US introduced the No to the Silk Road Act since last year.

Some bills will not be passed. But now is the time for American politicians to change their mindset on America’s financial competition with China.

For those politicians, the US seeks to take its financial advantages to build a new economic ecosystem and launch long-term competition with China. In particular, the US tries its best to hinder China’s promotion of the internationalization of the renminbi, which could shake the US dollar system, so as to prevent China from growing from an industrial system to a financial system that is dependent on the US. Can compete with. ,

Digital currencies and payment instruments provide faster payment methods, more diversified and speculative investment portfolios. An increasing number of people used digital currency transactions and settlements to replace traditional cash transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The convenient cross-border payments made possible through decentralized virtual currencies and sovereign central bank digital currencies have more or less disrupted the US dollar-dominated payments system.

Some strategists in the US believe that if China relies on the digital renminbi to create a large-scale cross-border payment system that becomes the preferred transfer system among banks, it could lead to US dollar-denominated international trade and capital. The share of flows will weaken and impact the widespread use of the US dollar in international transactions.

In such a situation, America is intensifying international financial competition with China. However, if the US insists on doing so, the financial friction between the two sides will be more lethal than trade friction, and violent fluctuations in the financial market will bring systemic financial risks.

For China, intensified international financial competition will increase the risk of disruption to its internal and external economic environment. The country is facing a strategic pressure that goes beyond the traditional financial realm and a more challenging external economic environment.

It is already becoming more difficult for Chinese enterprises to obtain long-term incentives and financial support in a US-dominated market, increasing the risks and costs of overseas development. What is worse, because of America’s actions, developed countries only want to maintain trade relations with China instead of strengthening their financial and political ties.

Even the US will face many risks in an adjusted financial system. If the US insists on financial isolation, the cross-border allocation of capital, the international payment system, and the asset prices of US financial institutions will be affected.

The greater regulatory burden will increase operating costs for US financial institutions, making some of their cross-border operations more complex than those in other countries. If Europe and other developed economies do not take similar measures, US financial institutions will suffer losses and may subsequently choose to move some of their businesses and assets out of US jurisdiction to avoid being regulated. Therefore, funding costs for US banks will increase, profitability will decline and they will provide less credit to the private sector.

From a global perspective, financial fragmentation could increase macro-financial instability in the long run. The long-term development of the international financial system is inevitable as it needs to better reflect the economic burden of emerging countries. If the US forcibly tries to reverse this trend, it will accelerate capital flows and increase macro-financial instability.

The impact of financial turmoil on emerging markets and developing economies is much greater than that on developed economies. Stress in financial markets complicates the tasks of central banks of emerging economies, which need to ensure financial stability and price stability against the background of global high inflation and difficult financial conditions. This could result in more complex risks to macro-financial stability.

The author is an associate researcher at the Institute of American Studies at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations.

These views do not necessarily coincide with those of China Daily.

