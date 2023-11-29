China-Turkey trade increases due to war and tension, boost to 'strategic partnership'

Turkish businesses say they are keen to penetrate further into the Chinese market, with an eye on enhancing its position as a midpoint for Chinese investment amid rising geopolitical tensions with the West.

A business delegation of about 50 representatives from Turkey visited Beijing for a bilateral trade forum on the sidelines of China’s inaugural International Supply Chain Expo – designed to showcase China’s resilience as many foreign companies seek investment from China. Has started “de-risking” by moving to.

“From digital platforms to telecommunications, renewable energy to electric vehicles, cloud technology to defense industry, we look forward to a strong and wide range of cooperation with China,” Turkish Ambassador to China Ismail Haq Musa said at the second Turkey-China summit. are building.” Business conference on Wednesday. The first was in Istanbul in July.

“The political stability that both China and Turkey enjoy is an important foundation for prosperity and development,” he said. He said the trade delegation was hoping to find new trade opportunities with China.

China had been trying to woo and attract foreign investment to recoup its money after three years of strict Covid policies, but leaders are struggling to restore business confidence, especially among Western companies, as the United States The geopolitical dispute with the US has become more hostile.

The Turkish ambassador said his country, in its position connecting Asia, Europe and Africa, sees itself as an ideal location for China’s trade.

“Turkey will become a very important strategic partner for China’s trade with the world,” the ambassador said, noting how Turkey enjoys some free-trade terms with the European Union (EU).

China and the EU are set to finalize their comprehensive agreement on investment in early 2021 after seven years of talks stalled after Beijing imposed sanctions on European individuals and entities in retaliation for similar EU actions over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Beijing has denied these allegations.

This can only happen by having a more balanced data [China-Turkey] trade relations become more sustainable

Ismail Haq Musa, Turkish Ambassador to China

Musa said he expected China to increase its foreign direct investment in Turkey, as investment in the country accounts for less than 1 percent of China’s foreign investment portfolio.

According to China’s official data, the two countries’ bilateral trade grew by 12.8 percent to US$38.5 billion in 2022, but trade was almost one-sided, with Turkey’s trade deficit with China amounting to about US$38 billion.

In March Turkey imposed additional 40 percent customs duties on imports of electric vehicles from China – a decision the President’s Office said was to protect Turkey’s domestic industry.

“We are not afraid of imbalances in trade and economic relations, but to have a lasting relationship, it is better to balance them in an acceptable way,” Moses said. He clarified that he does not expect them to be completely equal.

China-Middle East to increase trade amid strained relations with Western partners

A representative of the Chinese state-owned company, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said that after focusing on investments in the semiconductor sector in Turkey for more than three years, They have now decided to expand investment in Turkey’s energy sector.

“Our interest in the Turkish energy market is increasing. This is especially the case because of the two ongoing wars,” he said, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the recent Israel-Gaza conflict.

Turkey’s already volatile relations with the West, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), have worsened after it condemned Western sanctions against Russia.

Beijing has also refrained from condemning Moscow. And while increasing oil imports from Russia, as Russian oil exports face sanctions from Europe, China is also looking for new energy sources from the Middle East region.

Turkey has also been an investment destination for Chinese tech companies, which are facing greater scrutiny in Western countries.

Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE, both on the US sanctions list and under investigation by several EU members, have continued expansion efforts in recent years. Huawei’s largest research and development (R&D) center abroad is in Turkey.

