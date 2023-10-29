China to contribute more than 30% to global economic growth in 2023

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, delivers a speech via video at the 20th Anniversary and Annual Meeting 2023 of the International Finance Forum (IFF) on Saturday. [Photo provided to China Daily]

China is projected to contribute more than 30 percent of global economic growth in 2023, highlighting the key role of the world’s second-largest economy in a more vulnerable world, leading experts said at a forum on Saturday.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the world has become more shock-prone after three years of COVID-19, conflict and worsening climate disasters.

The good news is that the world economy has shown resilience, with Asia performing better than other regions. Notably, China is projected to contribute more than 30 percent of global growth this year alone, Georgieva said via video at the International Finance Forum (IFF) 20th Anniversary and Annual Meeting 2023 on Saturday.

Overall, macroeconomic policies in China have been appropriate, he said, although there is still room to reorient public spending toward social protection and there is a need to accelerate market-based restructuring of troubled real estate developers.

Han Seung-soo, co-chair of IFF and former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, also said that China’s strong growth and financial stability are of great importance to the global community at a time where higher or more persistent global inflation could accelerate . Revaluation of financial assets and potentially a crisis may occur.

Han said the recent recalibration of policy focus by the Chinese government is a concrete response to economic and financial challenges related to property market adjustment.

The IFF Global Finance and Development Report 2023, released during the meeting, predicts China’s economy will grow by 5.2 percent in 2023 and 5 percent in 2024 as the government is called on to take further action to ensure the orderly resolution of some of its biggest asset debt problems. are supposed to. Developers and the sustainability of local government finances. Monetary and fiscal policies will also continue to support the recovery.

Meanwhile, the global economy is projected to grow 3.1 percent this year and next, with tight monetary policy and financial conditions continuing.

IFF co-chair Zhou Xiaochuan called for closer coordination of macroeconomic, financial and regulatory policies among various countries, warning of global debt and financial risks brought about by a high-long-term interest rate environment, especially when it comes to . To manage the impact of monetary tightening of developed economies on developing economies.

