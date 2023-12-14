China, the country of tea drinkers, now has more branded coffee shops than America. cnn business

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, which breaks down what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

cnn-

According to a report by the World Coffee Portal, China has overtaken the United States as the world’s largest branded coffee shop market in terms of outlets.

The number of branded coffee shops in the world’s second-largest economy has surged 58% in the past 12 months to 49,691 outlets, the research firm said this week.

World Coffee Portal said Starbucks opened 785 outlets in the country during the period and is the second largest branded coffee operator in terms of outlets. Luckin Coffee, the Chinese startup that was embroiled in a fraud scandal and ousted from Wall Street three years ago, is the country’s largest coffee chain with more than 13,000 outlets.

“More than 90% of the 4,000 Chinese coffee shop consumers surveyed drink hot coffee weekly, while 64% consume iced coffee at least once a week,” the World Coffee Portal said in a statement on Tuesday. Are.”

It says that nearly 90% of consumers surveyed visit or order from a coffee shop at least once a week.

Despite struggling with many economic problems in recent years, China has become a powerhouse of the global coffee industry.

Earlier this year, Starbucks invested more than $200 million in a new campus in the eastern part of the country. At the time of the opening in September, the beverage giant said it was the largest investment it had ever made for a coffee manufacturing and distribution center outside the United States.

China has long been one of the most important growth drivers for Starbucks, being its second-largest market and top overseas market worldwide.

But CEO Lakshman Narasimhan says the company is “still in its early days in China”, noting that coffee consumption is relatively low in the historically tea-drinking country.

The American coffee chain is aiming to open 9,000 stores in China by 2025, the World Coffee Portal said.

Source: www.cnn.com