China summit: Trump tariffs firmly in place after another Biden/Xi meeting

The highly anticipated summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week made news on issues ranging from military communications to fentanyl. But another topic was avoided almost entirely, even with a key deadline coming in just 6 weeks: Trump-era tariffs on a range of Chinese goods.

In fact, the word “tariffs” did not appear at all in the official transcript of President Biden’s press conference after the meeting or in the official White House summary of the 4-hour meeting.

Trade issues were mentioned more broadly after the meeting and Biden was said to have “continued concerns about the PRC’s unfair trade policies.” During a follow-up speech to CEOs on Thursday, Biden only briefly mentioned trade issues and instead focused most of his time on what he described as his overall economic record and his administration’s work in the Asia-Pacific region.

But Biden and his team will have to grapple with the trade issue in the coming weeks before the year’s deadline expires to complete a 4-year review of the so-called “Section 301” tariffs that then-President Trump imposed on China. In 2018.

The bottom line, according to experts, is that it’s likely those controversial duties will be extended anyway – with the chances of change becoming even slimmer given the election season in 2024.

“Ever since Biden was elected, the trade community expected a reversal of the Trump-era trade tariffs,” Ashley Craig, a D.C.-based international trade lawyer with Venable LLP, said in an interview this week.

But his prediction for 2024 is that “the President is not going to make any major changes to the current position on US-China trade relations next year and in the election, it will not work with his base.”

The pessimistic outlook was echoed elsewhere, with Nick Marrow, head of global trade at The Economist Intelligence Unit, saying any move could be counterproductive. “Our own base case is that the US will tighten many of its trade and investment restrictions on China in the coming years,” he wrote in a recent note, adding that election year pressure would push Biden to get tougher on China. .

“This could again bring US-China relations into a state of instability,” Marrow said.

Biden administration’s approach

Many in the business community have long advocated for the loosening of these trade restrictions, noting that American companies pay these tariffs—not the Chinese government. But the Biden administration argues that the tariffs are linked to a series of other complex issues that are unlikely to be resolved soon.

Ahead of this week’s meeting, a senior Biden official described issues such as human rights and territorial claims over the South China Sea as “issues where we have differences.” The official indicated that this movement on trade would likely depend on China becoming more friendly toward U.S. companies on issues such as forced technology transfers and Chinese state control, which Xi is unlikely to move away from anytime soon.

But this week the business was brought straight to a notable venue: a Wednesday night dinner with American CEOs.

Just moments before the Chinese president himself spoke — watched by CEOs like Apple’s (AAPL) Tim Cook and Salesforce’s (CRM) Marc Benioff — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo reiterated the administration’s trade position, saying she is open to more trade. are in favor, but only “on a level playing field that is reciprocated and that is fair.”

Xi, who has long criticized US trade policy and export controls, told Biden at the negotiating table on Wednesday that it was a serious problem that “protectionism is on the rise”, according to an official translation. But he takes a predominantly optimistic stance in most of his public comments.

In his speech before the assembled CEOs on Wednesday night, Xi focused more on building bridges between the US and China. He also suggested that Chinese pandas could return to the National Zoo in Washington DC after former residents were recalled to the PRC earlier this year.

where things go from here

Panda diplomacy aside, the lack of trade news this week likely means Trump-era tariffs will remain in place.

“We expect the Biden administration to announce an extension of tariffs on Chinese imports for most of 2018,” Brian Gardner, chief Washington policy strategist at Stifel, wrote to clients. He also said he was concerned that new export restrictions could also be imposed on chips used in artificial intelligence.

The question is whether the pleasant talks taking place in other areas this week might reduce the chances of escalating tensions on the trade front. The answer is likely no, according to many observers, who note that upcoming elections in Taiwan as well as potential flashpoints from voting in the US could raise tensions in the coming months.

In any case, the business world has largely embraced the tariffs, said trade lawyer Craig.

“Keep in mind that even though the business community despises the 301 structure, we’ve been in the thick of it for several years now and most, if not all, American companies have bought into it,” he said this week. Craig works with many of the cruise lines that feel the tariffs most directly but he says companies long ago took measures to mitigate or at least contain the increased costs.

Asked what companies are expecting from Washington, he said: “Our customers aren’t really holding their breath.”

