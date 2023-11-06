Chinese authorities are stepping up their efforts to dismantle an international online scam network called “pig butchering” that operates from Southeast Asia, often under the control of Chinese crime bosses.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, scammers form elaborate online relationships with victims globally, trick them into making fraudulent investments and then disappear after collecting significant sums of money. Mass arrests have been made over the past few months in a crackdown targeting areas along China’s border with Myanmar, which is known for its lawlessness and criminal activities including drug trafficking.

These scam operations, often run by Chinese fugitives, have flourished in Myanmar’s border areas, long known as a haven for gambling and various forms of smuggling. They are responsible for defrauding Chinese citizens and victims of billions of dollars annually around the world.

These fraudsters operate from heavily guarded, secret compounds in remote mountain towns and notorious gambling centers in Cambodia such as Sihanoukville and Poipet. Despite sporadic raids by Cambodian authorities with Chinese assistance, scams remain a problem.

In response to the growing threat, jason tower, “China is starting to signal that enough is enough,” said Myanmar country director of the United States Institute of Peace.

Furthermore, the operations have fueled the human trafficking crisis, with the scammers being victims of human trafficking themselves, who are often lured and held captive by deceptive job advertisements.

In a recent operation, China convinced armed groups monitoring remote parts of Myanmar to search for and deport about 5,000 Chinese citizens suspected of illegal activities. The crackdown on these global scam networks shows how seriously Beijing is addressing this issue.

